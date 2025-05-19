Mango Season Is Here— But is it Naturally Ripe or Chemically Rushed?

Mango – a juicy and sweet fruit often touted as the ‘king of fruits’ is a seasonal delight many of us await with the arrival of summer. However, behind that golden glow and tempting aroma, there lingers a thought if the fruit is naturally ripe or artificially ripened using calcium carbide.

Calcium carbide is a chemical used to accelerate ripening of fruits such as mangoes, bananas and papaya. Fruits produce a hormone called ‘ethylene’ that promotes natural ripening. When calcium carbide is used, it reacts with the moisture content in the fruits and releases acetylene gas to mimic the actions of ethylene. Although acetylene mimics ethylene, their actions are not completely similar. Acetylene results in uneven ripening. The artificial gas may also leave behind chemical residues, which can cause potential toxicity causing a range of gastrointestinal issues including:

Burning sensations and irritation in your mouth, throat, and stomach.

Digestive discomfort causing nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain

Inflammation and ulcers in the gastric lining with prolonged exposure.

Imbalance in the gut microbiome, causing bloating, indigestion, and irregular bowel habits.

Cancer Risk: Some by-products of calcium carbide, like arsenic, are classified as potential carcinogens, though more research is underway.

It is always preferable to let the fruits ripen naturally at room temperature. Natural ripening is always safe and healthy. However, if looking for alternative faster ripening ways, food-grade ethylene gas, can be used in a controlled environment to promote safe and even ripening. Ethylene-releasing sachets like ethrel that are commonly used in transport and storage, can also help ripen fruits naturally.

Additionally, you can also follow some simple tips while choosing fruits that may help you avoid consuming artificially ripened fruits or reduce the effects of the artificial ripening agents:

Always choose seasonal fruits from trusted sources or local farmers.

Wash fruits thoroughly and peel the skin, where most chemical residue accumulates.

Avoid fruits that look too perfect or ripens too fast

(This article is authored by Dr. Nischay R, Consultant - Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Manipal Hospital Mysuru)