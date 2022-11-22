Meet Harshitha, a renowned cosmetologist in Hyderabad

Harshitha, a renowned cosmetologist in Hyderabad, has been awarded Doctorate by American Pontifical University on 27th Oct 2022 . Additional Dcp, Dr Nandyala Narasimha Reddy , TSRTC Executive Director, Purushotham Naik and few others guests graced the event. Harshitha is the director of the very successful brand - HK permanent makeup clinic in Hyderabad, Telangana. She has established this with a vision to make permanent makeup services accessible to the people of Telangana and AP.



Harshitha who has been very passionate about the cosmetic industry, worked hard for several years by touring different countries such as Thailand, UAE etc and getting certifications from acclaimed, well-renowned mentors/institutions. This provided her with the skill set to launch her clinic in Hyderabad. At the outset, there were very few clinics doing significantly transforming work in this field. In less than a year, HK permanent makeup clinic (www.hkmakeup.in) witnessed huge progress and already has a great clientele base to its credit.

Harshitha started her career 5 years back in makeup industry. She is the first person from AP and Telangana to get certified for permanent makeup internationally. She got trained in permanent makeup 1 year ago in Dubai and later she did related courses in permanent makeup in Bangkok and USA.

Harshitha has won the Bangkok championship award 2020 in permanent makeup where masters from all over the world participated and previously she also won Dubai excellence awards in paramedical camouflage and also pratiba award for her excellence.