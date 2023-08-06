Mental health awareness: How to understand loneliness

Before going into the article, please check once the below questions without thinking too much, a quick yes or no.

• Do you always think left out?

• No one will make friendship with you?

• Your friends will not join you in their secret parties?

• In WhatsApp group, other than you they have another group and chat?

• How much time you spend in day on mobile?

• How often do you feel that you lack companionship?

• How often do you feel isolated from others?

• How often do you feel that there is no one you can turn to?

• How often do you feel left out in social situations?

• How often do you feel like you don’t have people to talk to?

• How often do you feel like you’re missing out on social activities?

• How often do you feel that people around you are not really with you?

• How often do you feel like people don’t understand you?

• How satisfied are you with your current social interactions?

• How often do you engage in social activities that you enjoy?

If you get many Yes, then you must be feeling bad about this situation and feeling left out? We must understand that you are suffering with loneliness, Do you want to know more about this kind of situation?

Swathish was brought to me with a complaint of isolation, not talking to anyone, not able to attend the college regularly, he cant open communication with parents as well, always into the mobile playing video games. Rapport was developed easily and after having conversation for a while and having done assessment he is suffering with loneliness.

33% of teenagers and adults experience worldwide loneliness

Loneliness is not being single or alone. But arises when one does not have sufficient quality of social connections, just like plant needs water, sun and air…we need our core emotional needs to be met for us to grow.

Origin: loneliness often arises because we have not had our core emotional needs met as a child.

Types of loneliness:

Situational loneliness: s considered to arise due to socioeconomic and cultural factors, such as migration, interpersonal conflicts, accidents, and disasters

Developmental loneliness: thought to be an outcome of discrepancy in the need for individualism and desire for intimacy

Internal loneliness: is understood as an internal perception of being alone, which is often fuelled by low self-esteem, low self-worth, and poor coping with the adverse situations. Suffering with life traps: assumptions, comparisons, expectations, vices( anger,hatered, envious..), complacency

Effects of loneliness: slower thinking, losing self-control, pessimism and physical health deterioration.

How to overcome: we need to aware of our life traps and how they can be triggered.try to overcome by learning necessary skills.

Reconnecting with our origins involves reaching out to our family, rekindling bonds with childhood friends, and embracing our cherished hobbies. Extending a helping hand to those in need also becomes a way of nurturing these connections.

It’s crucial to engage in activities we’re passionate about without being swayed by external judgments. This helps us rekindle our authentic selves and prioritize our own happiness.

(Email your concerns: [email protected] and [email protected]. com, Phone Number: 9390771469,

www.younme.co)