Neem Leaves Paste help treat skin infection: learn how to make Neem paste

You would require about ten leaves and nearing to 2 to 3 cloves and one table spoon of coconut oil(unrefined)



Process to be followed

First step, you need to boil the neem leaves and make a neem paste.

Second step, heat the coconut oil and add the neem paste

Third step, crush the garlic cloves and add it to the paste

You can apply this paste on the affected area.

This paste is very effective treating varied skin infections

Making this paste, is not a difficult task, you need to collect all the ingredients and one can easily prepare it. This paste treats varied skin infections such as eczema and psoriasis, this also helps in treating the pimples, blemishes rom the face, thus making it look brighter.

You need not buy synthetic products, you can quickly prepare these excellent face packs at home. Neem is humble herb, which can be easily found anywhere.