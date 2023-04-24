Neem Leaves Paste help treat skin infection: learn how to make Neem paste
- Neem is a magical herb, in India, this herb has been used for enhance beauty and to treat skin infections
- Neem leaves have been also used in traditional medicine, helps treat skin dryness and overall skin health
You would require about ten leaves and nearing to 2 to 3 cloves and one table spoon of coconut oil(unrefined)
Process to be followed
First step, you need to boil the neem leaves and make a neem paste.
Second step, heat the coconut oil and add the neem paste
Third step, crush the garlic cloves and add it to the paste
You can apply this paste on the affected area.
This paste is very effective treating varied skin infections
Making this paste, is not a difficult task, you need to collect all the ingredients and one can easily prepare it. This paste treats varied skin infections such as eczema and psoriasis, this also helps in treating the pimples, blemishes rom the face, thus making it look brighter.
You need not buy synthetic products, you can quickly prepare these excellent face packs at home. Neem is humble herb, which can be easily found anywhere.