Olive Hospital successful at first TAVR procedure for elderly patient

Hyderabad: Olive Hospital has achieved a major breakthrough in the field of Interventional Cardiology by successfully completing its first-ever Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure. This pioneering procedure offers a life-saving solution for elderly patients suffering from severe aortic stenosis and regurgitation. It was performed by Dr. Krutik Kulkarni, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, and Dr. Mohd Asif, Consultant Cardiologist at Olive Hospital.

TAVR is a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgery, providing a safer and more effective treatment option for patients who are either unable to undergo conventional heart surgery or are at high risk. This innovative procedure offers hope to elderly patients, allowing them to lead a better quality of life with faster recovery times.

Dr. Krutik Kulkarni, expressing his gratitude towards the entire team involved, shared, "This procedure is a blessing for geriatric patients with severe aortic stenosis and regurgitation. It provides them with a second lease on life, faster recovery, and much-improved quality of life. The success of this procedure was made possible due to the unwavering dedication and cooperation of our Cath Lab Team, OT Technicians, Anaesthesiologist team, and hospital administration. Special thanks to Dr. Pasha, Dr. Bansal, Dr. Praveen, and Dr. Zia for their invaluable support."

Dr. Abhishek, a senior cardiologist from Ahmedabad, was also present as a proctor and guide during the procedure. His extensive experience and real-time advice proved crucial to the success of the procedure, allowing the team to make adjustments when necessary.

Dr. Mohd Asif, Consultant Cardiologist, added, "This achievement not only highlights the technical expertise of Olive Hospital but also underscores our commitment to providing the best possible care for our patients. We are proud to be part of this remarkable advancement in healthcare."

Olive Hospital’s successful TAVR procedure sets a new benchmark for cardiovascular care and enhances the hospital’s growing reputation as a leader in the medical field. With this accomplishment, the hospital is poised to offer similar life-altering procedures to many more patients in the future. The hospital also extends its heartfelt gratitude to the patient’s family for placing their trust in Olive Hospital for such a critical procedure.