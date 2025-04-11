OpenAI Poised to Launch GPT-4.1 and More Advanced AI Models

OpenAI is preparing to introduce a fresh wave of AI models and features, with GPT-4.1 expected to take center stage. According to sources familiar with the company’s roadmap, the upcoming release will include what’s likely to be branded as GPT-4.1—a refined version of the GPT-4o multimodal model.

Originally launched last year, GPT-4o served as OpenAI’s flagship model with real-time reasoning capabilities across audio, vision, and text. Now, GPT-4.1 is set to expand on those foundations. In addition to the standard version, OpenAI is also expected to roll out scaled-down variants dubbed GPT-4.1 mini and nano as early as next week.

That’s not all. OpenAI is also working on the full version of its o3 reasoning model, along with an o4 mini version that could debut even sooner. Earlier today, AI engineer Tibor Blaho spotted references to “o4 mini,” “o4 mini high,” and “o3” within a recent update to the ChatGPT web interface, hinting that these models are close to release. Sources suggest both o3 and o4 mini are targeted for launch next week—though, as always, timelines may shift.

CEO Sam Altman teased on X that an exciting feature might launch today, although it remains unclear whether that’s connected to the upcoming models. Recently, OpenAI has postponed some releases due to infrastructure limitations. When asked for comment, the company didn’t respond by the time of publication.

Altman previously cautioned users on X, saying customers “should expect new releases from OpenAI to be delayed, stuff to break, and for service to sometimes be slow as we deal with capacity challenges.” The popularity of OpenAI’s advanced image-generation tools recently pushed the company to temporarily rate-limit user requests. Altman even noted, “our GPUs are melting,” referencing the strain from the image generator included in ChatGPT’s free tier.

Despite these growing pains, OpenAI’s development momentum hasn’t slowed. With GPT-4.1 and more models just around the corner, the company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with generative AI.