Preity Zinta's Amazing 'Bottoms Down And Bottle Up Challenge'

This lock down is turning into a fun mode with all the funky challenges. Be it common people or celebrities, many of them are going with challenges and are keeping them busy.

Cute doll Preity Zinta is also doing the same!!! Having a look at her Instagram page we were just awestruck…

Preity is seen doing squats with an empty bottle placed on her head. This Bollywood girl has completed those squats without losing the balance in an amazing way. She was challenged by one of her friends and she did it with much ease.

To keep this challenge alive, this lady has chosen the A-listers of Bollywood… Preity challenged Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar. Being an owner of anIPL team, she challenged a fewcricketers as well. So, she picked Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Bret Lee and challenged them to complete this task.

Be it through challenges, stay home and stay safe my dear citizens…