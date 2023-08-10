Protecting your child during the flu season

There’s a good chance you are reading this while sneaking glances out of a window, the breeze is cool and calming, and there are some drizzles and downpours, as your kids play indoors. The monsoon season can be calming and relaxing but on the flip side, with this comfort comes the package deal of seasonal and viral infections, more so for children. While rainfall is unpredictable and its intensity can change in the blink of an eye, fluctuations in your child’s immunity levels can be controlled through the right nutrition. Dr. Ganesh Kadhe, Director, of Medical and Scientific Affairs, Abbott’s Nutrition business shares three tips to help support your child’s health and immunity during the upcoming flu season:

Prioritise Immunity Over Everything

A robust immune system is the first step towards preventing the flu. A diet rich in foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein offers immune-rich ingredients which provide the building blocks the body needs for vigorous defenses. Setting a regular bed time is especially important because lack of sleep can weaken the immune system, making children more susceptible to illnesses like the cold and flu. Vitamin A rich foods can aid proper immune system function. Some excellent sources of vitamin A include everyday diet. Some food sources rich in vitamin A include orange and red vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, and red peppers, as well as fruits like cantaloupe, apricots, and mangoes. Certain types of fish and dairy products also contain vitamin A. Vitamin C is well-known as an immune system booster.

Citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruits, along with strawberries, kiwi, tomatoes, and various vegetables like broccoli, spinach, and kale, are abundant sources of this vital nutrient Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that supports a strong immune system. Nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, and peanuts, along with their butters and oils, as well as sunflower seeds, wheat germ, and fortified foods like breakfast cereals and fruit juices, are excellent sources of vitamin E.