Quarantine Workouts: Esha And Mohan Shakti Inspire With Their Awesome Workouts

Staying healthy and fit in this lockdown time is important as we generally neglect our health as we are staying at homes. So, along with restricting our food habits, even exercising should be done to stay healthy.

Thus our Bollywood actors are always staying active on social media and are inspiring their fans with their workout videos. Today, Bollywood actress Esha Gupta and small screen lass Mohan Shakti have posted their awe-inspiring workout videos and made us go gaga over them… Have a look!

Esha Gupta

In this post, Esha is seen doing 'Malasana'… As she is a pro in yoga and workouts, Esha has done this yoga pose with much ease. This just the technical way of sitting completely down balancing on legs. She also posed her hands together and showed us how to tone the legs and lower body together.



Mohan Shakti

This small screen lass is very talented and also makes everyone turn heads with her amazing dance steps. She is also a pro in workouts and shows how to tone the body with her unique way of exercising. This time, she went with swinging push-ups by totally bending her body along with stretching her legs and hands.



So, guys, mimic these stars and stay fit and healthy in this lockdown period…