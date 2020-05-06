Quarantine Workouts: Karan Tacker's Amazing Way Of Workouts

The handsome small screen lad Karan Tacker is always known for his toned body… This six-pack freak always treats his fans on-screen or off-screen with his manly attires.

In this lockdown period too, this man is not stopping from making us fall for him. His awesome social media posts and wowsome style of workouts will always steal our hearts and make us turn heads.

So, we Hans India have come up with a workout video of Karan to show off how this 'Agent Farooq Ali' is striving to own a six-pack body… Have a look!





Karan is seen going with lifting weights and then walking with bending down on one knee. He has taken a round like this and then returned to the same place. Next, he is seen holding the weight on his shoulders and doing push-ups holding it tightly.

Then he goes with lower-body workout… Karan is seen holding the weight below the knee level and doing the push-ups.

This way one can happily own a toned and healthy body in this lockdown period!!! Karan you rocked it man… You showed off how to own a fit body with your 'Quarantine Training'…