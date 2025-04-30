Raising Awareness and Prevention of Head and Neck Cancer

Cancer is a debilitating illness that remains a persistent threat to humanity and is one of the leading causes of death globally. It is imperative to recognize the prevalence of head and neck cancers, the seventh most common cancer in the world. Head and neck cancers exhibit a continuous rising trend of prevalence and incidence rates across the globe and more prevalent in developing nations like India where it is responsible for significant cancer-related mortality rate.

In India, Head neck cancers cause over 1,25,000 deaths annually, accounting for a significant 30 percent of all cancer cases as per the latest Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) estimates produced by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and disseminated as Cancer Today on GLOBOCAN website database. The GLOBOCAN 2024 database includes seven types of head and neck cancers, including the lip and oral cavity, hypopharynx, nasopharynx, oropharynx, salivary gland, larynx, and thyroid cancer. These categories are made according to the International Classification of Diseases Related Health Problems; 10th Revision (ICD-10) based on anatomical location of tumor. The estimated rise in the incidence rate was predicted until 2050. The highest prevalence was reported for lip and oral cavity cancer which was 26.31, 17.07, and 6.4 for the 5 years, 3 years, and 1 year per 100,000 individuals respectively. The percent risk of rise of new cancer cases by the year 2050 is maximum for oropharynx cancer (103.9%). In India, the number of cancer cases is rising and it is estimated that there will be approximately 2.1 million new cancer cases in India by 2040, an increase of 57.5% from the year 2020.

Tobacco addiction is one of the most important and significant risk factors for head neck cancers, especially oral cancers. Tobacco use has been identified as a risk factor in 80 to 90% of patients with oral cancer. Tobacco use in India is characterized by a high prevalence of combustible (in the form of smoking) and smokeless tobacco use, with dual use also contributing a noticeable proportion. Tobacco and alcohol consumption synergistically increase the likelihood of cancer by 500 times.

Head neck cancers can manifest with various symptoms depending on the location and stage of the cancer. Some common signs and symptoms include swelling or lumps, pain, difficulty swallowing, changes in Voice, persistent sore throat, ear pain, difficulty breathing, unexplained weight loss, bleeding, and numbness

One of the significant challenges in combating Head neck cancers in India is the late presentation of cases. Due to a lack of awareness, limited access to healthcare facilities in remote regions, and sociocultural beliefs, patients often seek medical help at advanced stages of the disease, reducing treatment options and chances of successful outcomes.

Treatment for head and neck cancer typically involves a multidisciplinary approach, including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and in recent years, advancements in medical technology have led to targeted therapies and immunotherapy

Prevention is better than cure. Head neck cancers can be prevented by

Avoiding consumption of tobacco (in any form) and alcohol is the best strategy for oral and head & neck cancer prevention.

Maintenance of good oral hygiene

HPV vaccine is now available that helps in the prevention of HPV-associate oropharyngeal cancer.

Regular screening

As the healthcare stand poised on the edge of discovery, crucial innovations entail developing patient-focused and patient-friendly treatment modalities for head neck cancers. April which is a Head neck cancer awareness month, let us all take a pledge to unite together in our fight against head neck cancers.

(The writer is a Consultant -Head & Neck Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery

Apollo Cancer Centre, Visakhapatnam)