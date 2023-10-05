Rajkot Civil Hospital launches specialised cardiology ward in response to garba-linked heart failures

Rajkot: In response to a recent spate of heart-related tragedies, particularly during the Garba dance festivities, the Rajkot Civil Hospital has unveiled a dedicated cardiology ward.

This specialised unit, boasting 50 beds and housed within the multi-purpose super-specialty building, is a strategic move to address potential emergencies during the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival.

Last week, Gujarat was shaken by the untimely demise of two individuals - a 24-year-old from Junagadh and a 19-year-old engineering student from Jamnagar. Both tragically lost their lives while participating in the traditional Garba dance.

Adding to the distress, the civil hospital reported five deaths attributed to sudden cardiac failure in just a 48-hour period leading up to Wednesday noon. With a tally of at least 11 untimely fatalities in the Saurashtra region since September 20, primarily affecting individuals under 45 years of age, the establishment of this specialised cardiology ward is seen as a proactive step to ensure the safety and well-being of participants during the ongoing festive season.

Dr. Radheshyam Trivedi, the hospital's superintendent, outlined the cardiology ward's features.

It will comprise 20 beds designated for male patients, another 20 for females, and a critical component of 10 intensive care unit (ICU) beds. A qualified MD doctor will oversee the ward's operations, ensuring 24/7 coverage throughout the Navratri festival.

"The cardiology ward is fully operational and will remain so throughout the Navratri festival," Dr. Trivedi emphasised. He also revealed that, if necessary, the recently inaugurated cath-lab, courtesy of the chief minister, would be utilised to further bolster cardiac care capabilities.