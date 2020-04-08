Rakul Preet Singh Shows The Right Way Of Exercising Through Her Instagram Posts

Rakul Preet Singh… This Tollywood actress is standing as an inspiration for all her fans with her toned body and positive mind. Yes! In this lock down period, many are wasting their time by simply watching movies or sitting idle.

She is showing us how to utilize the free time and that too staying at home itself. Due to novel Coronavirus, gyms are shut. Then should we stop exercising???

No… Why can't we do small exercises which are possible at home itself… We Hans India have come up with the inspiring videos of Rakul Preet Singh as she showed us how to tone one's body staying at home itself… Have a look!





Rakul you are too cool darling!!! What a move and pushing yourself beyond your limits was amazing… So all the weight watchers and exercise freaks, do try this method of toning your body and make yourself stay positive and focused.





This one looks simple but hard to do… But this exercise proved that the gym is not a sole area of toning the body. If there is a will then there is a way! Rakul used her sofa in a unique way and has shown us how to exercise in a simple form.





This is another simple way to tone your stomach and knees. Jumping around your lawn and stretching your legs will do the work. So guys, stop thinking and getting worried about Corona and start losing calories this way!





Finally, this one is for all the air yoga specialists… One can happily transform their home into a yoga centre by tying ropes to their roofs. This way one can easily lose thousands of calories and stay fit amidst the Corona fever.

Rakul also advises that not to let external factors determine your health… It's all about staying fit and staying focused at home as well…

Thank You Rakul for showing us how to live happily with a positive mind… Continue inspiring us with your amazing work out poses!!!