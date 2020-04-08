Rakul Preet Singh Shows The Right Way Of Exercising Through Her Instagram Posts
Rakul Preet Singh… This Tollywood actress is standing as an inspiration for all her fans with her toned body and positive mind. Yes! In this lock down period, many are wasting their time by simply watching movies or sitting idle.
She is showing us how to utilize the free time and that too staying at home itself. Due to novel Coronavirus, gyms are shut. Then should we stop exercising???
No… Why can't we do small exercises which are possible at home itself… We Hans India have come up with the inspiring videos of Rakul Preet Singh as she showed us how to tone one's body staying at home itself… Have a look!
Pushing myself beyond basic has always been my thing . Raise your game. Strive for a better you. Hustle. Grow. Are you ready to rise to the challenge? Participate in the #iQOOChallenge and #GetYourQuestOn. Share your video with #GetYourQuestOn, tag @iqooind & me. Thankyouuuuu @sanamjohar for the nomination 😀💪🏻I further nominate @beerbiceps @anshukayoga @lakshmimanchu @toughtaskmaster @harrysuch for this challenge. #iQuestOnandOn #MonsterInside #iQOO3 💪🏻
Rakul you are too cool darling!!! What a move and pushing yourself beyond your limits was amazing… So all the weight watchers and exercise freaks, do try this method of toning your body and make yourself stay positive and focused.
This one looks simple but hard to do… But this exercise proved that the gym is not a sole area of toning the body. If there is a will then there is a way! Rakul used her sofa in a unique way and has shown us how to exercise in a simple form.
Who says you need a gym to burn that fat !! And now you have all the time in the world too ! Make the most of this guys ! 30 mins of this and your workout is done ! Schedule given by @toughtaskmaster 💪🏻 share your home workouts and tag me #jantacurfew #stayhome #staysafe #staystrong
This is another simple way to tone your stomach and knees. Jumping around your lawn and stretching your legs will do the work. So guys, stop thinking and getting worried about Corona and start losing calories this way!
Times like these make us realise the importance of good health and how grateful we should be for it! Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven't already started then do it now . We need to be healthy more so now than ever before !! This #worldhealthday take a step towards your well being!! Eat right , think positive , live happily , Stay Safe , Stay home !
Finally, this one is for all the air yoga specialists… One can happily transform their home into a yoga centre by tying ropes to their roofs. This way one can easily lose thousands of calories and stay fit amidst the Corona fever.
Rakul also advises that not to let external factors determine your health… It's all about staying fit and staying focused at home as well…
Thank You Rakul for showing us how to live happily with a positive mind… Continue inspiring us with your amazing work out poses!!!