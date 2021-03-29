Russian Made Vaccine likely to get Approval from Indian Regulators Soon –Sputnik V, Third Vaccine

Dr. Reddy's, Indian Multinational Pharmaceutical company, which has its base in Hyderabad, Telangana has partnered with Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), to bring Sputnik V Vaccine to India and other Countries as well.

The above vaccine after varied tests has been proved to be equally safe for all age groups.

Sputnik V is a 2 dose vaccine. The individuals are required to take the 1st dose on the day zero and next dose would be administered on the 21st day. People who have received dosage of the above vaccine will develop peak immunity in 28 to 42 days

According to reputed journal Lancet, the above vaccine showed efficacy nearing to 91.6% during its trials in varied nations such as Russia, UAE, India and others nations as well. Presently the data on trials is with the Indian regulators and expects its approvals soon.

The above vaccine is marketed by RDI, for emergency use, it has been approved in nations such Algeria, Bolivia, Argentina, Serbia, Mexico. In Russia alone, more than million people have received the dosage.

RDIF is expecting, our nation, India, vaccine powerhouse to produce nearing to 300 million doses of Sputnik V this Year.

Our nation states, that it is the fastest nation in the world to reach the milestone of 4 million vaccinations. Already two vaccines have been approved Covishield and Covaxin. If Sputnik Vaccine receives approval from Indian regulators, then it would be a third vaccine get nod from Indian regulators.