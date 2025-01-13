S. Korea’s Science Ministry to focus on advancing AI, advanced bio in 2025

Seoul: South Korea will focus on advancing its national strategic technologies this year, including artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced biology, as part of efforts to take leadership in the global tech war, the science ministry said on Monday.

In a joint policy report for 2025, the Ministry of Science and ICT said it will devise a comprehensive roadmap to facilitate the growth of the AI industry to make South Korea one of the three global leaders in the field, Yonhap news agency reported.

Under the roadmap, the government aims to build a national AI computing center to secure advanced graphic processing units, which play a crucial role in AI, and help local companies and researchers in the field.

It plans to launch a 1 trillion won ($683.7 million) project to develop artificial general intelligence and create an 810-billion-won fund to provide financial support to AI startups in the country.

The government will also work to devise regulations on the fast-evolving technology following the recent legislation of the AI Basic Act aimed at promoting the industry and safe usage of the technology.

The AI Basic Act, passed by the National Assembly last month, will take effect in January 2026.

"In order to secure a lead in the global technology race, we will work to achieve digital transformation and become one of three major global powers in AI," Science Minister Yoo Sang-im said in a press release.

The science ministry said it will also focus on strengthening Seoul's competitiveness in other strategic technologies, such as advanced biology, quantum, space, and renewable energy.

The ministry plans to establish a national bio committee to better support the advanced biology industry and come up with a five-year plan in the second half of the year to foster the quantum industry.

In detail, the ministry will officially launch a project to develop a 1,000-qubit quantum processor by 2032.

In the space sector, the country plans to make the fourth launch of its homegrown space rocket Nuri and begin private-led development of a reusable space vehicle.

Additionally, the ministry will work to expand the proportion of investment in research and development (R&D) of strategic technologies in the government R&D budget to 35 percent by 2027.

It will also funnel a record 2.93 trillion won into supporting basic science research this year to foster the long-term growth of the country's technological capabilities.

"The Ministry of Science and ICT will do its best to enhance South Korea's growth potential and pioneer the future through unwavering investment and support for advanced technologies and fostering talent in the science and digital technology sectors," Yoo said.

--IANS

rvt/