Safe Hands Challenge: Celebrities Show Off How To Wash The Hands Perfectly

In this tough situation, one needs to be safe staying at home and maintaining self-hygiene. If you need to step out for urgent needs, then go with social distancing to stay away from the virus. After returning home you need to wash your hands and if possible have a tepid water shower.

When it comes to washing your hands, it simply doesn't mean washing with water or adding a few drops of soap water. The whole social media is trending with 'Safe Hands' challenge. Many celebrities are taking part in this challenge and showing off how to wash hands in the right way…

Vedhika

This post has Vedhika showing off washing her hands carefully and neatly for 20 seconds with the liquid hand wash.



Priyanka Chopra

I accept the #SafeHands challenge 🧼@DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It's a simple action that can help save lives. I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @ParineetiChopra & @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/XFSuosBTRA — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 25, 2020

This post has the desi girl Priyanka washing her hands neatly with the liquid hand wash. One need to rub all their hands for 20 seconds and then wash off with water.



Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka showed off her fans how to wash the hands with the liquid hand wash and this way the germs will wash out easily from our hands.



Ekta Kapoor

I accept ur #SafeHandsChallenge @smritiirani!



I nominate @anitahasnandani @RheaKapoor @Roymouni @Divyanka_T ! P.S due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer! And don't mind d hair it's my quarantine look. pic.twitter.com/z78XiAiCGh — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 19, 2020

Ekta also showed off how to wash hands carefully for 20 seconds minimum to rule of the virus if it sticks to our hands.



Anita Reddy

Anita showed off the best way of washing hands along with wishing her husband Rohit a very Happy Birthday.



There are still many more celebrities who showed off washing their hands… So guys, we request you to stay safe and hygiene at home!!!