Seven Essential Nutrients to incorporate in your Diet

Nutrients are anything which offers nourishment, which are essential for growth as well as the maintenance of life. This also encompasses micro nutrients as well as macronutrients including both fatty acids and amino acids.



1. Water

Water is absolutely essential for anyone to survive, especially because our human body is made of 60% of water, without water, the individual may fall sick or even die. One has to remain hydrated; they must drink water throughout the day and eat foods which are having lots of water contents, such as fruits and vegetables. Keep drinks such as coffee or any other nasty drinks which tend to dehydrate you to a minimum.

2. Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are essential for proper functioning of the body. Carbs are broken down into glucose; hence both for your brain as well as your body, it is the main fuel. Complex carbohydrates take longer time to break down and keep you fuller for longer, thus you tend to cut down on unhealthy snacking.

3. Protein –Amino Acids

Proteins are made of small building blocks which are called amino acids. They are building blocks of cells, which tend to turnover and regenerate more slowly as the individual's tend to age. Ensuring at the same time, that these vital building blocks helps in enhancing optimal aging at the time of your life, when it becomes more significant to support your nutritional intake as well as make up for any kind of deficiencies. There are nearing to 20 amino acids in total, but the essential amino acids are

• Histidine

• Isoleucine

• Leucine

• Lysine

• Methionine

• Phenylalanine

• Threonine

• Tryptophan

• Valine

4. FAT



Fat is another essential nutrient, which boosts absorption of both vitamins and it helps protect organs. Few types of fats are really bad. Trans fat, which are found in processed as well as baked foods increases the risk of heart disease and must be eaten very rarely.

Unsaturated fats, which are found in natural sources, they actually protect the heart and help prevent heart disease. These are good fats and they can be found in nuts, avocados and salmon.

5. Vitamins

The Vitamin is an organic compound; hence it is essential micronutrient, which the body requires in small amounts. The essential vitamins are vitamin A, C, D, E and B.

Vitamin A is significant for skin and eye health, Vitamin C for bone and muscle structure and immune support and Vitamin D for bone growth and cardiovascular and nervous health.

Vitamin D is especially critical for bone and immune health, hence it is must have.



6. Minerals

Minerals, they are another essential micronutrient, with each essential mineral, fulfilling a varied role.

Seven essential minerals include sodium, iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus.

7. Omega-3 fatty acids



Omega -3 fatty acids optimise both brain health and it may aid heart function. Unlike, other fatty acids, your body cannot create an omega-3 so it is crucial to have sources of it in your diet.

Salmon, mackerel and sardines contain active omega-3 fatty acids, which do not require much energy for the body to use.