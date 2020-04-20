Shilpa Shetty's Complete Family Workout Inspires Many
We all know how good Shilpa Shetty is at her workouts… Be it yoga or exercises, she is a pro and also inspires many through her social media posts. She also explains the importance of proper diet and workouts and makes her fans turn healthy.
In this lockdown period too, this Bollywood lady is posting her workout videos and is showing her fans how to complete their workout sessions staying at home.
Shilpa posted a workout video today on her Instagram account and made us go awe… Guess what??? She is seen doing workout along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Vivaan… Have a look!
I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don't have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19
We just name it as a complete family workout session as these three are seen stretching their body. While Shilpa Shetty and Raj are doing their daily workouts, Vivaan joined these both and is seen hop, jump and slide between them. Shilpa also stated that, she and Raj often do workouts in the morning and Vivaan joins them. She also said that, these workouts will strengthen their abdominal muscles and improve their mind-body coordination.
On the whole, these workouts are simple yet effective, so all the weight watchers and gym freaks can mimic them and own a fit and toned body in this lock down period too.
Thanks A Ton Shilpa Shetty for sharing this amazing workout video…