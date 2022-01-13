Study Revealed That N95 mask Can Be Decontaminated Around 25 Times

A new study suggests that N95s may be properly decontaminated multiple times in clinical requirements. The study can be helpful as due to the steep rise in the cases of Omicron variant, some experts are recommending that they all should upgrade their cloth and surgical masks to the considerably more protective N95s, although availability is still an issue. This recommendation has been held back due to a lack of supply.



The researchers wanted to see if these respirators deteriorated after decontamination, which involves exposing the mask to UV light or vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) to eliminate any remaining SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. Whereas early research suggested that an N95 respirator could be decontaminated and reused a few times without being compromised, a new study from a team at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston has found that the N95 respirator was just as satisfactory at adjusting on the face and filtering particles after 25 rounds of VHP decontamination.

N95 respirators are a type of mask that fits very tightly to the face in order to create a seal. To be classified as an N95 respirator, the protective device must meet the N95 air filtration rating established by the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which implies it filters at least 95% of airborne particles. Most VHP research focused on decontamination effectiveness, respirator filtration after 5-10 cycles, or mannequin fit.

The researchers tested seven participants who were wearing 3M 1860/1860S N95 respirators from June to August 2020. The scientists used VHP to disinfect the respirators after each participant was fitted with an appropriately sized mask. They gave the respirators to the volunteers once the hydrogen peroxide had broken down, and they were asked to complete a user seal check. Afterward, they repeated the process for a total of 25 decontamination cycles, with a human seal check following each cycle.

However the masks could have lasted longer, the researchers stopped at 25 rounds because an FDA investigation indicated that the straps begin to disintegrate after 35 cycles. Furthermore, most peopledo not have access to a VHP-specific sterilization chamber. There is still hope; there are various ways to disinfect anN95 mask at home.