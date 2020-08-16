Teens taking extreme step on the rise

SIGNS TO WATCH OUT FOR

• Isolation from family and friends alike

• Drastic changes in moods and behaviours

• Changes in sleeping and eating habits

• Engaging in risky behaviours

• Less interest in activities they previously enjoyed

A timeline of tragic events

August 2019- A student of Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, committed suicide

April 2019 - Telangana students commit suicide in a week after 'goof-ups' in intermediate exam results

November 2019 - Two students of different colleges commit suicide

March 1, 2020 - After father denied gadget, 12-year-old boy jumps from fifth floor

March 16, 2020 - Stressed out 14-year-old SSC student kills self ahead of exams in Hyderabad

April 19, 2020 - 13-year-old boy jumps to death from 11th floor after being scolded by parents for playing games

May 12, 2020 - 14-year old boy commits suicide after being chided for playing PUBG

June 2, 2020 - Depressed 17-year old intermediate students commits suicide

August 15, 2020 – Not allowed to play mobile games, a 14-year old student hangs self





Hyderabad: Increasing incidence of suicides or their attempts among the teenagers has become deeply disturbing to the society and agonising to their kin. In the latest incident, a a 14-year-old student from Trimulgherry hanged himself because his mother did not allow him to play games on his phone.



The news rattled the parents of teenagers whose obsession with electronic gadgets is making them lose balance and take even extreme step out of a fit of anger and frustration.

The trend has been at an alarming pace in the last six to eight months, say psychologists.

Suicide has become the second-most common cause of death among teenagers and young adults, overtaking homicides and outpaced only by accidents.

Dr Amthul Fathima, Psychologist and Counselor and Asst professor in Psychology at St Joseph's Degree & PG College, King Koti, opines, "The student suicide rate, especially amongst school-going children, intermediate and degree students in the last six months, has risen in the society. Earlier it was only children above the age of 14 who formed a majority of recorded students suicides, but now even students of aged 13 and below are showing symptoms of anxiety and depression."

Around 20% of city students in a single class are either suffering from anxiety and depression and have suicidal thoughts. Many of them lack proper communication with their parents as both are busy with their work.

"During lockdown the kids were unable to go out and play, that time parents thought giving them phones will keep them occupied and they won't bother them much.

Now with online classes started it has become a burden for the students which adds up to their already increased stress levels. Communication gap with parents also aggravates the situation, Dr Fathima adds further.

"Now-a-days with both parents working there is no one to look after the kids as both are busy in online meetings or some other work. It is essential to keep tabs on children occupied with gadgets. Their exposure to unwanted things online complicates the situation.

Parents must talk to children and explain what is right and wrong, but it is lacking in many homes," observes Dr Afshan Jabeen, Clinical Psychologist and Dyslexia Therapist at Ripples Centre for Enhanced Learning. "If the parents talk to their kid and make him/her understand their mistakes the kid will start taking responsibility for their mistakes and work on improving them," she adds further.



