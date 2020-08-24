Telemedicine: A Way to Care for Patients Remotely

India is a country with a population of over 138 crore and experiences a lack of distribution of medical services across its vast demographics. This is where telemedicine comes into play. It bridges the gap and makes healthcare more accessible to rural-urban population. Telemedicine also allows doctors to administer healthcare without exposing them to risk of infection and allows them to attend to a larger number of patients. This is especially relevant during scenarios like the current pandemic as healthcare institutes have also become congested with medical staff working round the clock.



Although telemedicine shouldn't be seen as the final or only solution, it does bring numerous benefits to the table. For one, it reduces the patient's wait and travel time and for another, it relieves the load on hospitals and other healthcare institutes. To understand more about how telemedicine works in your favour, read on.

Grants easier access to preventive care

There's truth to the old adage, 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound in cure' as there are numerous illnesses that can be easily prevented with proper care. Early signs, which normally go unnoticed, are considered by medical professionals, who can then put you on a healthier path. Cancer, obesity and other lifestyle diseases are good examples of conditions that can be avoided altogether with proper preventive care. The goal here is to avail medical care on a regular basis to ensure you have a clean bill of health.

However, in India, this is easier said than done as healthcare resources are limited right from hospital beds to doctors and specialists. Thankfully, with telemedicine, you don't have to worry about the availability of specialists as you can consult doctors online/virtually and seek treatment. This means, you don't even have to be in the same city as your doctor and still get your check-up done. This improves long-term health and removes any barriers, be it financial or geographic, between you and healthcare.

Adds a layer of convenience to availing healthcare

There may be many hurdles that keep you from availing healthcare. On some occasions, it can be a busy work schedule, lack of transportation, or other obligations. This can result in you pushing appointments until you absolutely need medical care. Sometimes, this may be too late to prevent the spread of an infection or disease. Telemedicine helps minimise this and allows you to avail healthcare more conveniently.

With it, you can schedule appointments online and communicate with your specialist either over call or video. To add to that, you don't have to make physical visits to the clinic and can get treatment right from the comfort of your home. Some digital platforms even allow you to send over pathology reports and tests to your doctor, making it that much easier to get an accurate diagnosis.

Improves access to healthcare for all

Making and keeping appointments is important for all, especially those who have pre-existing conditions that require the constant attention. However, there may be certain restrictions like disabilities, the current pandemic or old age that make it harder to get around. Further, healthcare isn't all that common in remote parts of the country which can spell multiple problems for those in need. With telemedicine, such roadblocks can be averted altogether and anyone can get access to medical care.

Reduces the spread of infectious disease

This benefit is particularly relevant to the current pandemic as it is highly contagious and healthcare centres can very well be hotbeds for infection. In such cases, even if you're infected or require medical care for other unrelated issues, it is better to consider alternate routes of availing healthcare to minimise contact with others. Telemedicine is the perfect fit in such a scenario as you can interact with and get treatment from a doctor without having to make a physical visit.

Decreases the cost of medical care

Owing to the fact that you don't have to travel or make other provisions that can amount to secondary costs, you save money when you avail telemedicine services. A study also found that telemedicine increased savings by up to 19% in comparison to in-patient care.

These advantages of telemedicine highlight its importance in today's scenario. Thankfully, there are several digital platforms that simplify access to such healthcare services including financial provisions like health cards that make it possible to pay for treatments via affordable EMIs and avail healthcare via telemedicine at leading multi-speciality hospitals.

