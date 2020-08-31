The Health Benefits OF Eating Chicken

Chicken is a staple in the diet of non-vegetarians across the world, and for good reason. Whether you prefer chicken salad, chicken soup, grilled breast, or protein powder, the lean meat is both delicious and nutritious. It is chock full of protein, vitamins, and other essential nutrients. Let us take a look at some of the health benefits of chicken meat.

• Protein heavy – Chicken meat is an excellent source of lean protein. The meat is filling and has plenty of beneficial amino acids. 100 grams of chicken breast has almost 31 grams of protein, which is more than half of the daily recommended protein intake. Chicken meat provides ample amount of tryptophan, which provokes a relaxing feeling. Isoleucine, which is another amino acid found in chicken meat, helps with wound healing, growth and blood sugar regulation. Threonine promotes normal functioning of the cardiovascular system, central nervous system, and immune system. Chicken meat provides all the nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein.

• Low on cholesterol, calories, and fat – 100 grams of boneless, skinless chicken breast contains just 165 calories, making the lean meat perfect for people who have weight loss goals. In fact, chicken meat is an excellent addition for a balanced diet. 100 grams of oven-roasted chicken breast contains just 100 mg of sodium and cholesterol, and 1 gram of saturated fat. The fat content increases if you leave the skin on. Since it contains less saturated fat and cholesterol than other proteins, it is not likely to raise your blood pressure.

• Good for mental health – Eating chicken also has several mental health benefits. It is an excellent source of vitamin B5 and tryptophan, both of which help relieve stress. Chicken is also rich in magnesium, which helps relieve PMS symptoms. Including in your diet can help you lower your stress levels. According to a study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, people who avoided meat consumption were more prone to anxiety, depression, and other self-harm behaviours. Vegetarians were twice as likely to take medication for mental illness compared to fellow meat-eaters. The exclusion of food groups, especially meat and poultry, was linked to increased psychological problems.

• Good for the immune system – You may have noticed that chicken soup is a staple of recovery meals. Chicken meat is rich in vitamin B6, which helps enhance the immune defenses. It is an important link in biochemical immunity chains, and essential for the formation of new red and white blood cells. The broth provides relief from the symptoms of cold and flu by clearing the nasal passages. It also increases the defensive power of the bacterial microflora in the intestines, allowing the body to heal faster from infectious diseases.

• Easy to digest and convenient – Chicken is one of the most easily digestible foods and perfectly complements the diets of people who suffer from chronic digestive issues like Crohn's disease and irritable bowel syndrome. Apart from the numerous health benefits, you cannot deny its convenience. It is readily available in most grocery stores, and even amateur cooks can easily prepare a chicken dish. It is also widely compatible. You can use it in salads, stir fry it with vegetables, or add it to your omelet.

Having said that, it is worth noting that the preparatory method affects its nutritive content dramatically. A breast piece with the skin on is not as healthy as skinless grilled meat. Handle and cook the meat properly to avoid salmonella poisoning. If you are buying chicken powder, make sure the manufacturer is safe and reliable.

