To Build Covid immunity, 3rd dose will be likely needed within a year: Pfizer CEO

There are many unanswered questions regarding covid-19, one such unanswered question is, as to whether the Covid-19 vaccine would offer protection for a longer period. In other words, individuals who have been fully vaccinated, will they need, annual booster each year, similar to annual influenza shots.

Pfizer CEO Says, would likely need Annual booster

There exist no sufficient data presently, Albert Bouria, Pfizer CEO, has stated, people might require a booster dose of a vaccine within a year of fully getting vaccinated. Yes, this is possible; people will be required to get vaccinated annually.

Covid Vaccines effectiveness (based on late-stage clinical trials)





Pfizer 95% Moderna 94% Sputnik V 92% Novavax 89% Covaxin* 81% Oxford Astrazeneca 70% Johnson & Johnson 66% Coronavac 50%









*Covaxin efficiency is based on available preliminary data from phase 3 trials

The Finding will act as a guide

The BioNTech, German Biotechnology Company & Pfizer both, are studying as to what duration, the vaccine's protective immunity would last. Definitely their finding would act as a guide as to whether booster shots would be essential.

Moderna has also undertaken study

Moderna, an American company has also undertaken study of an upgraded version of its Covid-19 vaccine, which is specifically designed to target the South African Variant, some experts are concerned, it might evade the existing vaccines.

Combine protection against Covid-19 & Flu

Stephane Bancel,, Moderna CEO, stated the company is presently working on the shot, which would offer protection against Covid-19 and the seasonal flu. This is very significant over the next year, he stated that the above new variants of the corona virus might emerge as well as circulate across the world.

Variants would play a key role

Dr. Bourla, Pfizer CEO, has said, the variants would play a key role, as to how regular people would require to take vaccination to build COVID immunity, may be individuals might require to re-administer vaccine yearly similar to the flu vaccines.

What do recent data reveal?

As per the most recent data, which has been recorded this month, it has been found that, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine can be 91% effective until 6 months. It is also effective for few other variants as well. The study has been conducted on 12,000 people who have been vaccinated. Dr Boula has added, as to how long the vaccine would remain effective, is still not yet known.

Time an important factor

The effectiveness of the vaccine might get reduced with the passage of time, nearly within 6 months; hence it is extremely important to suppress the pool of individuals who might be susceptible to the virus.

The Vaccine is important

Dr. Boula, has stated, vaccine will play a crucial role in fighting against the highly contagious variants such as Brazilian, South Africa and UK strains.

Booster Doses

In nations such US, the health officials are taking essential steps, so that they can provide booster doses to those individuals,, who have been fully vaccinated. These booster doses would be issued between 9 to 12 months.