Top 10 Indian Herbs for Boosting Immunity in Monsoon 

It is time to bid farewell to scorching summers and welcome the soothing monsoon season. While the rain brings relief, it also brings a host of airborne and waterborne illnesses. A weak immune system can make you vulnerable to ailments like food poisoning, allergies, diarrhea, and colds during this time. So, as you enjoy the rain, ensure your diet supports both nutrition and immunity. The monsoon can be harsh on digestion, making us susceptible to diseases. Poor digestion can lead to nutrient deficiency, weight gain, and a slow metabolism.

Natural Herbs that Boost Immunity during Monsoon

The monsoon season not only provides relief from the summer heat but also increases the risk of infections and illnesses. The damp weather and fluctuating temperatures create ideal conditions for bacteria and viruses to thrive. Thankfully, nature offers several herbs known for their ability to enhance immunity and promote overall health. Here are 10 powerful herbs that can help you stay fit and strong during the monsoon:

1. Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is celebrated in Ayurveda for its immune-boosting properties. Rich in essential oils and antioxidants, Tulsi strengthens the body’s defence mechanisms. According to research published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, Tulsi’s antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties contribute to its immune-enhancing effects. Start your day with a cup of Tulsi tea- Steep fresh leaves in hot water for 5-10 minutes to strengthen your immune system against monsoon ailments.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric, the golden spice renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, owes its properties to curcumin, its active compound. Curcumin modulates the immune system and enhances the body’s ability to fight infections. Incorporate a pinch of turmeric into your daily milk or tea and use it in cooking to consistently boost your immunity. Turmeric's versatile use in daily cooking not only enriches flavours but also supports overall health.

3. Ginger

Ginger, a staple in many kitchens, boasts potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Research published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine reveals that Ginger boosts the immune system by stimulating the production of white blood cells, crucial for fighting infections. Enjoy Ginger tea or add fresh Ginger to soups and meals to harness its benefits. Ginger chews or candies are also convenient options.

4. Pippali (Long Pepper)

Pippali is known for its digestive and respiratory benefits in Ayurveda. It helps in enhancing digestion, improving metabolism, and supporting respiratory health, thereby indirectly boosting immunity.

5. Neem

Neem, often referred to as the ‘wonder tree,’ has been integral to traditional medicine for centuries due to its immune-boosting properties. This herb has the ability to enhance immune function by stimulating the production of immune cells and improving their response to pathogens. Consume Neem leaves directly or as juice, or opt for Neem supplements for added convenience.

6. Giloy

Giloy is a potent herb known for its detoxifying properties and its ability to strengthen the immune system. Research in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine highlights Giloy’s effectiveness in boosting immunity by promoting the production and activity of immune cells. You can consume Giloy in the form of juice or a supplement. Alternatively, you may mix Giloy powder with water or milk for an effective intake method.

7. Brahmi

Also known as Bacopa monnieri, Brahmi is an herb used in Ayurvedic medicine to enhance cognitive function, reduce stress, and support overall health. It is also believed to have immune-strengthening properties.

8. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, renowned for its adaptogenic qualities, helps the body manage stress and enhances overall immunity. Research in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine demonstrates Ashwagandha’s ability to boost immune function by increasing the activity of natural killer cells, essential for fighting infections. Take Ashwagandha as a supplement, add it to smoothies and drinks, or consume Ashwagandha powder with warm milk, a traditional and effective method.

9. Licorice Root

Licorice root has been used in traditional medicine for centuries due to its immune-modulating and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies suggest that Licorice root extract can enhance immune function by stimulating immune cell activity and promoting an overall immune response. It can be consumed as a tea or in supplement form to support immunity during the monsoon season.

10. Moringa

Moringa, often referred to as the 'miracle tree,' is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health and boost immunity. Studies have shown that Moringa leaves contain compounds like quercetin and chlorogenic acid, which possess immune-enhancing properties. Moringa boosts immune function by promoting the production of immune cells and reducing inflammation. You can incorporate Moringa leaves into your diet by adding them to salads, soups, or smoothies, or by taking Moringa leaf powder as a supplement.