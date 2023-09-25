Live
- OpenAI’s ChatGPT can now see, hear and speak
- PM Modi to unveil over Rs 4,505 crore development projects in Gujarat on Sept 27
- World Lung Day 2023: Date, theme, significance and history
- Breathe easy!
- Happy World Pharmacists Day 2023: Wishes, Theme, History and Significance
- Karam Festival 2023: What is Karam Puja and Its Significance in West Bengal?
- Namma BMTC Mobile app launched
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces the Culmination of its North Regional 'Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota', loaded with Fun and Amazing Adventures
- Synchrony’s Remarkable Initiative: Health Checkup for 555 Veterans in Telangana
- Tata Motors delivers first-of-its-kind Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered buses to Indian Oil
Just In
US' new Covid vax rollout hit by insurance delays, cancelled appointments
Bills, insurance delays, cancelled appointments await Americans queuing for new Covid vaccine, according to media reports.
New York: Bills, insurance delays, cancelled appointments await Americans queuing for new Covid vaccine, according to media reports.
Early in September, the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Americans to take the new Covid vaccine in the wake of rising Covid cases in the country. While federal officials promised the new Covid shot would be free and covered by insurance, some Americans have been denied coverage and charged up to $200, the Washington Post reported.
In addition, many people also saw cancelled appointments, pharmacies being out of network, and supply snags with vaccines not showing up on lists of approved medical expenses, and needing prior authorisation, the report said.
The snags are part of the systemic shift, wherein the government stopped purchasing the shots and distributing them to pharmacies, doctor’s offices and other providers as during the pandemic. The fresh round of Covid vaccines is the first following the end of the public health emergency for Covid in May.
While vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer reported shipping millions of doses since the new versions were approved, their deliveries to some CVS and Walgreens locations have also been delayed, CNBC reported.
Meanwhile, the US administration has acknowledged early bumps in the rollout.
According to a US Health and Human Services Department (HHS) spokesperson, the agency is aware some vaccine seekers had "unexpected insurance coverage denials at the point of service".
The federal agency has also reached out to insurers to make sure computer systems are up to date and remind them they must cover Covid-19 vaccines without cost sharing to insured consumers. For the uninsured, the CDC's "bridge access" programme will pay for vaccines, the USA Today reported.
“The Biden Administration will continue working to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are widely available to the American public at no-cost to them from their local provider, community health centre or pharmacy,” according to a HHS statement.