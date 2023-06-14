World Blood Donor Day: Voluntary Blood Donation in India

Inspite of efforts made by the Government, voluntary organisations, social media, electronic media, blood banks and hospitals, 100% voluntary Blood Donation in India is not achieved but a lot of awareness is created and whenever there is a need people are voluntarily coming forward to donate blood. Despite the incomplete statistical data there has been a gradual improvement in the percentage of voluntary blood donations for the last 20 years.



M Satish Kumar, Chief Technologist – Blood Bank, Apollo Hospitals, “Some of the voluntary organisations played key role in maintaining the donor database and developed easy and accessible software and mobile applications to register voluntary blood donors.

Donated blood should mandatorily be checked for Blood Grouping Rh (D) typing, HIV, HBV (hepatitis B virus), HCV (hepatitis C virus), Malarial Parasite and Syphilis.”

Importantly, the need is not only for Blood but also "SAFE BLOOD"

Blood donors are very special people, and care at all stages by handling them is part of the key to success in developing a voluntary blood donation movement.

The Blood requirements will be for major operations, trauma-induced surgeries, cancer-related procedures and pregnancy related complications which require blood transfusions. Apart from these there are also disorders like sickle cell anemia, thalassemia and haemophilia that require repeated blood transfusions.

The shelf-life of donated blood is 35 to 42 days. There is a constant need to replenish stocks in blood banks. Healthy donors are between the age of 18 to 65 years, so they should come out and donate blood

Experts stress that only awareness and more sensitisation can enhanced blood donation

Blood Donation Bring joy to many

When you donate blood, your help not only the patient whose life may depend on your donation, but also all those who depend on that patient. The entire community will benefit from the spirit of generosity.

Blood donation is service to humankind

By donating blood, you help the needy and save precious lives.

World Health Organisation (WHO) theme for World Blood Donors Day for 14th June 2023 is “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.”