World Lung Cancer Day 2023 Date, History & Significance

One of the deadliest cancers, lung cancer, begins when cells grow abnormally in the crucial respiratory organ. According to the National Cancer Institute, lung and bronchial cancer are responsible for most deaths, and 127,070 people are expected to die from this cancer.

Lung cancer was estimated to be 1,03,371 cases in 2022 and ranked in the top five significant sites for both men and women. Lung cancer affects smokers the most, and more than 80% of people with lung cancer smoke frequently. Other risk factors include secondhand smoke, radon, air pollution, and a family history of lung cancer. A persistent cough, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, chest pain, and fatigue are all signs of lung cancer that people should be aware of.

World Lung Cancer Day Date

World Lung Cancer Day has been observed every year on August 1 since 2012, when it was first marked to raise awareness of the deadly disease, encourage more research, and break the stigma around the disease.

History of World Lung Cancer Day

The World Lung Cancer Day campaign became prominent in 2012, although the momentum was established in previous years. The Forum of International Respiratory Societies organized the campaign with the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer and the American College of Chest Physicians. Since then, lung cancer awareness has accelerated, most of which focused on being aware of a cough that lasts more than 3 weeks along with other symptoms of lung cancer.

Importance of World Lung Cancer Day

In India, the incidence of cancer cases may increase from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025. Lung and breast cancers in men and women, respectively, are considered the major cancer locations. The main types of lung cancer classified according to the appearance of the cancer cells under a microscope are small and non-small-cell lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer can spread faster than non-small lung cancer. It is important to spend a day raising awareness about deadly cancer so it can be diagnosed early.