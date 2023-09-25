World Lung Day 2023: Date, theme, significance and history

On this occasion, numerous local and international organizations came together to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining optimal lung health through global lung healthcare campaigns, ultimately striving for a world without lung diseases.

In addition, this day serves to commemorate the progress made in the prevention of serious respiratory diseases. However, there are still several challenges that must be addressed to achieve and maintain healthy lungs and work towards a world free of lung diseases.

WORLD LUNG DAY 2023: DATE



World Lung Day (WLD) is an annual global initiative dedicated to raising awareness and taking action to promote better lung health. It is celebrated on September 25 each year, with the participation of organizations around the world, and celebrates recent advances in lung health.

WORLD LUNG DAY 2023: THEME



In 2023, the theme for World Lung Day is "Access to prevention and treatment for all." This theme underscores the importance of ensuring equal access to lung disease prevention and treatment for all, emphasizing that clean air and essential lung care are fundamental rights, regardless of one's circumstances. The goal is to ensure healthy lungs for everyone.

WORLD LUNG DAY 2023: HISTORY



The concept of World Lung Day (WLD) originated during the 2016 FIRS Kyoto Assembly meeting, organized by Michiaki Mishima, who was serving as FIRS President at the time. FIRS, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies, is a collaborative association of international respiratory societies dedicated to promoting lung health on a global scale.

FIRS has approximately 100,000 members working in unity to fulfill the FIRS mission of promoting lung health around the world through partnerships with other global organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO).