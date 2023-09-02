Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Know Date, Timings, Rituals And More

Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu festival. It is observed every year on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu calendar month of Shravana. According to the Gregorian calendar, the festival is celebrated in the month of August to September. The festival is also called Sankata Hara Chaturthi and is an important day for the followers of Lord Ganesha. The main deity worshiped on this day is Heramba Maha Ganapati. This is a form of Lord Ganesha with five faces and ten hands. One hand of the God represents the posture of bestowing blessings, while the other shows the posture of blessing. The remaining eight hands hold a rudraksha, a rope, a stinger, a modak, an apple, a mala, an axe and a tuck respectively. Heramba Ganpati is one of the 32 forms of Ganesha, as said in Hindu mythology and is depicted riding a lion.

Date and time

This year, Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi will begin on September 2 at 8:49 pm and will end at 6:24 pm on September 3.

Sarvarta Siddhi Yoga

On Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will begin on September 3 at 10:38 am. m. and will conclude at 6:09 a.m. m. of September 4.

Argya time

The moon will rise at 8:57 p.m. m. and on this day raw milk, water, Akshat and white flowers can be offered to Chandra Dev.

On this day, after bathing in the morning, offer Lord Ganesha red flowers, marigolds, Janeu, Akshat, turmeric, betel nut, coconut, Dhruva, vermilion (Sindoor), incense, diya and naivedya among other things during the morning. auspicious day. moment. Devotees can offer modak or laddhu to Lord Ganesha. During that time, chant the mantra “Om Gan Ganpataye Namo Namah”.

To worship Heramba Maha Ganpati, there is no temple dedicated entirely to the Lord, but he is worshiped as a subsidiary deity at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi. Worshiping Heramba Maha Ganpati is believed to be ideal for those who require confidence to face life's problems and difficulties.