Hindi Diwas 2020: All you need to about this day

Hindi Diwas 2020: Every year on September 14, Hindi Diwas is observed throughout the country. This day is celebrated to encourage Hindi as the native language of India and to spread awareness about the Hindi language. In 1949, our constituent assembly recognised and adopted Hindi, an Indo-Aryan language written in Devanagari, as the official language of India.



Did you know on the day when Hindi was adopted as the official language of India, it was also Beohar Rajendra Simha's 50th birthday? He was well known for the illustrations of the original final manuscript of the Indian constitution. Later the decision was accepted and became part of the Indian constitution on January 26, 1950.



Hindi Diwas is celebrated in schools, colleges, offices, and organisations all over India. On this day, essay writing, poems, letter, and other such competitions are held in Hindi to show the importance of the day and raise awareness about the language. Students and individuals are also encouraged to participate in academic and cultural programs.



Since the 12th century, Hindi has been used as a literary language. During India's struggle for independence, several Indian leaders adopted Hindi as a sign of national identity. Hindi is one of our official Union government languages, and English is the second. Hindi is one of the 22 programmed languages of India. The credit goes to Beohar Rajendra Simha, along with Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt, and Seth Govind Das, Hindi got the place as one of the two official languages.



On Hindi Diwas the president of India honours people for their excellence and contribution towards the Hindi language at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. But, due to the pandemic, many literature competitions and festivals will be organised in a different way. Few competitions have been held on online platforms.





