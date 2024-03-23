Holi 2024: Why do we celebrate Holi?

As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, communities eagerly anticipate coming together to celebrate this joyous occasion. Stemming from Hindu traditions, Holi stands as one of the most significant festivals, following closely after Diwali. It spans two days, beginning with Holika Dahan, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, and culminating in Rangwali Holi, a day marked by exuberant color play and camaraderie. Let's delve into the history and significance of this beloved festival.

Holi 2024 Date and Auspicious Timings

This year, Holi falls on Monday, March 25, with Holika Dahan preceding it on March 24. According to Drik Panchang, auspicious timings for the festivities are as follows:

• Purnima Tithi Begins: 09:54 AM on March 24, 2024

• Purnima Tithi Ends: 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024

Unveiling the Legends: History and Significance

Holi reverberates with tales of divine love and the victory of righteousness over malevolence. One such legend revolves around the endearing bond between Lord Krishna and Radha, symbolizing the unity amidst diversity. As the story goes, Krishna, with his mischievous spirit, playfully applied colours to Radha's face, initiating the tradition of Holi.

Another legend intertwines Holi with the narrative of King Hiranyakashipu, his devoted son Prahalad, and the malevolent Holika. Prahalad's unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu incurred his father's wrath, leading to a treacherous plan orchestrated by Holika. However, divine intervention thwarted evil, marking the inception of Holika Dahan and the enduring celebration of good prevailing over darkness.

The Jubilant Festivities: Holi 2024 Celebrations

Across the Braj regions, encompassing Mathura, Vrindavan, and other sacred sites, Holi unfolds in a spectacular display of devotion and revelry. Notable celebrations include Phoolwali Holi in Vrindavan and the lively Lathmar Holi in Barsana. The festivities span two days, commencing with Holika Dahan, where bonfires symbolize the vanquishing of malevolence. The following day, Rangwali Holi, commonly known as Dhulandi, witnesses’ communities drenched in vibrant hues, engaging in spirited exchanges of colors and joyous camaraderie.

Embracing Traditions: Holi Rituals and Delights

Holi transcends mere revelry, encompassing cherished traditions and culinary delights. From the playful splashing of water balloons and the exchange of colorful gulal to indulging in delectable sweets and refreshing thandai, the festival encapsulates the essence of communal harmony and jubilation.

As Holi approaches, let us embrace the spirit of togetherness and rejoice in the triumph of light over darkness, spreading love and goodwill to all.