How Much Hair Colour is Too Much? Signs You May Be Overdoing It
When it comes to hair colouring, moderation is key to maintaining healthy hair.
When it comes to hair colouring, moderation is key to maintaining healthy hair. While there isn't a strict rule on how much is too much, frequent or excessive hair colouring can lead to damage, dryness, and breakage. Here are some signs that you might be overdoing it.
1. Frequency of Colouring
If you're colouring your hair more than every 4-6 weeks, it might be too much. Frequent applications of permanent dyes, especially those with harsh chemicals like ammonia, can weaken the hair.
2. Signs of Hair Damage
• Dryness and Brittleness Over-colouring can strip the hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry, brittle, and prone to breakage.
• Split Ends If you notice an increase in split ends after colouring, it could be a sign that you're doing it too often.
• Loss of Shine Healthy hair typically has a natural sheen. Excessive colouring can dull your hair’s shine.
3. Type of Dye
• Permanent Dyes These penetrate the hair shaft and can cause the most damage if used too frequently.
• Semi-Permanent or Temporary Dyes These are gentler and can be used more frequently with less risk of damage.
• Bleaching This is the most damaging process as it strips the hair of colour, moisture, and essential proteins.
4. Hair Health Routine
If you colour your hair often, you should also invest in intensive conditioning treatments, hair masks, and regular trims to prevent excessive damage.
General Rule
Aim to space out your colouring sessions by at least 6-8 weeks and listen to your hair—if it feels dry, brittle, or lacks elasticity, give it a break from colouring for a while.