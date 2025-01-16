How Rejuvenation Technology is Changing Battery Management

The world of battery technology is witnessing a revolution, where innovation meets sustainability to tackle pressing challenges. What was once a straightforward focus on replacement has now evolved into innovative solutions like rejuvenation, recycling, and circular economies. In an exclusive interaction, Mr. Kavinder Khurana, Managing Director, Energy and Fire Tech Pvt Ltd, discusses groundbreaking battery rejuvenation technology, innovative services like Battery as a Service (BaaS), and their comprehensive approach to Battery Life Cycle Management.

1. How does your Battery Rejuvenation Technology work to extend the life of lead-acid batteries, and what are the tangible benefits for consumers looking to reduce costs and their environmental impact?

Our Battery Rejuvenation Technology employs advanced techniques to extend the life cycle of lead-acid batteries. By refurbishing underperforming batteries, we maximize their usable life, reducing the need for premature disposal or recycling. This approach benefits consumers by significantly lowering costs, as they don’t have to invest in new batteries as often.

In terms of environmental impact, our technology helps reduce the extraction of raw materials, minimizes waste, and limits the harmful environmental consequences of battery disposal. This not only contributes to sustainability but also aligns with the growing consumer demand for greener, more cost-efficient solutions.

2. In what ways can your services, like Battery as a Service, transform how individuals and businesses manage their battery needs, and how does this model contribute to sustainability?

Our BaaS model transforms battery management, moving the cost from CAPEX to OPEX so that the money will be free to invest elsewhere. Apart from ease of cash flow flexibility, users can also claim depreciation on leased assets in keeping with Indian Accounting Standards, which will help generate tax benefits. BaaS also encourages sustainability by availing a distant monitoring that can assist enhance the life expectancy of a battery and also reduce waste, hence making it more efficiently use resources.

3. With growing concerns over hazardous waste, how does Energy & Fire Tech India Private Limited’s approach to Battery Life Cycle Management actively reduce pollution, and what steps can consumers take to make more eco-friendly battery choices?

By adopting a comprehensive Battery Life Cycle Management approach, we address the ongoing hazardous wastes, which includes refurbishing and recycling batteries. By extending battery life and ensuring responsible disposal, we actively reduce the environmental pollution caused by traditional battery disposal methods.

Consumers can contribute by choosing eco-friendly battery options, bringing low-performing batteries to certified centers for refurbishment, and opting for fully recyclable batteries. These practices reduce hazardous waste and support the company’s mission to minimize pollution through responsible battery management.

4. What emerging trends do you see in the battery technology sector, and how is your company adapting to these changes to ensure that customers benefit from the latest advancements?

In the battery technology sector- we’re seeing a strong move towards sustainability, cost efficiency, and maximum utilization of resources to last. We, at Energy & Fire Tech India, through our proprietary Battery Rejuvenation Technology, are offering the life extension of a lead-acid battery that would otherwise have been trashed. It not only minimizes pollution due to inappropriate disposal but also furthers a circular economy as it empowers local communities with job opportunities.

We have a comprehensive approach in terms of the services offered, such as BaaS and Extended Warranty, in addition to rejuvenation. These innovations come with the commitment to savings for our customers on their costs and towards environmental objectives—our guiding principle is 'Save Cost, Save Environment, Save Lives.

5. What common misconceptions do consumers have about battery maintenance and recycling, and how can your innovations help educate them on best practices for extending battery life?

The biggest myth in battery maintenance is the solution of replacement at its end. Consumers are generally unaware that proper maintenance and rejuvenation at the right time may considerably extend the life of a battery. Energy & Fire Tech India resolves that through its Battery Rejuvenation Technology by restoring the performance of lead-acid batteries, thereby saving waste and reducing environmental effect.

Another misconception is the assumption that recycling is conducted responsibly. In reality, unsound disposal and non-governed recycling cause more hazardous pollution. Emphasizing refurbishment in line with the EBEP technology helps to address this and thus gives a second life to batteries, supports the circulation economy, and empowers local communities.