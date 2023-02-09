How to apply indigo to get natural Black hair?

If one does not prefer the reddish tint on their hair instead they prefer to get natural black shade, then you must try mixing indigo with Henna powder. Indigo is a natural dye, it has got deep blue color. When mixed with henna powder, the blue as well as red combination turns into a black shade.



There are two different ways to use Henna and indigo dye for grey hair coverage. Few people prefer mixing them as well as using them as a single application. However, this method is not quite effective in offering the right result. Experts recommends applying henna then hair wash and apply indigo paste to achieve glossy black hair.

First apply henna and then wash it then prepare indigo paste and for coloring your grey hair

Here is how to mix the indigo paste for coloring your grey hair

You would require

-organic indigo Powder-100 grams

Salt -one teaspoon

Water to achieve desired consistency

Procedure

Mix all the ingredients well in a bowl

Use this paste within 10 minutes

There is no need pre soak the indigo, as the dye tend to get released very fast.

How to apply?

First step, apply Henna on your hair using above procedure. Then you require to wash your hair using the plain water in order to get rid of the product.

Next step, Dry your hair using a towel or blow dry in a cool setting

Now apply this indigo paste the same way as you did for Henna.

Leave it on your hair for minimum two hour, then rinse your hair thoroughly using the water.

If all goes well, you must get naturally black colored hair.

indigo apart from being used as a natural hair dye in the form of powder, indigo leaves boiled in the coconut oil can be used as a home remedy for greying hair. Regular use of this concoction can not only reverse but help prevent greying of hair in the long run.