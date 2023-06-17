How to keep your interiors cool this summer

India is witnessing one of the hottest summers this year, facing elevated temperature levels and excessive heat waves. We spoke to Sachin Phartiyal, business head, Home Electricals, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., he says, “The sweltering conditions hamper day-to-day functions and can seriously impact the physical and mental well-being of people. It is thus imperative to take adequate measures to stay cool and protect oneself from the adverse effects of heat.”

Although it is impossible to control the heat outdoors, adopting simple solutions such as improving the house's interiors can prove beneficial. In this article, we will explore various methods that can help you cool off this summer.

Sachin says, “Incorporating appliances with efficient air flow the easiest way to keep the interior cool during the summer. Ceiling fans are one of the most efficient and convenient appliances on the market. As consumers increasingly prioritise sustainability and conscious choices, they seek appliances that make a positive impact on their households and the environment. Unfortunately, this often means compromising on performance, particularly when it comes to energy-efficient ceiling fans that may sacrifice air delivery and comfort. Hence, fans have evolved far from their old-age counterparts and come with star ratings that set standards for energy efficiency and air delivery. BLDC fans are more energy efficient and sustainable. Today, BLDC fan can save up to 60% more energy than a regular ceiling fan, making it more convenient and energy efficient than any other appliance. These fans range from 1 star to 5 stars owing to how efficient they are at saving electricity.”

Do you think fans are now more than just devices for air circulation; they are one of the central parts of the interior design of the house? Sachin says, “With new trendy styles, designs, and functions, these fans are now a part of home decor. The industry offers a wide range of ceiling fans that cater to different interior designs. These ceiling fans not only offer different colours but also various patterns, textures, and artworks that can go with the theme of any interior. Moreover, these conventional ceiling fans have now smart features thanks to the IoT technology. Modern technology has ushered in a new era of smart ceiling fans. They are equipped with Amazon Alexa or Google Home, which are great add-ons to operate your ceiling fans with voice control.”

He says, “Moreover, unlike other cooling appliances, ceiling fans do not use refrigerants or emit greenhouse gases. They not only aid in saving electricity but also help consumers reduce their overall carbon footprint. By incorporating appliances that are low emitting, you can create a comfortable environment within your home that allows you to escape the heat while still enjoying the outdoors.”

As India faces scorching temperatures and excessive heat waves, it becomes crucial to find effective ways to stay cool and protect our well-being. In the quest for a cooler indoor environment, ceiling fans prove to be an excellent choice, offering comfort, style, and sustainability. By incorporating proper air circulation in the room, you can create a summer oasis that provides comfort from the heat, promoting physical and mental well-being during the hot summer.