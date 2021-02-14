How to make your Valentine’s day more special?

This valentine's day, create memory with your loved ones and a lasting impression on them with your presence. With Covid spoiling all the plans doesn't let this ruin your valentine's day 2021. This valentine's spread love and create lasting memories with your loved ones. Visiting a romantic place is not all what creates the mood or setting the ambiance right is not just enough. While going for a date you always try to look presentable or smart enough to create an impression on your partner. Here are few tips can help you look more presentable and perfect for your special day!



Colour your partners love – To make your partner feel special wear your partner's favourite coloured dress. This will be a cute, small surprise for him. You can wear anything dress, top, tunic etc, but make sure it is of the colour your partner loves.

Don't over reveal – Wear something simple and decent. Don't wear anything that is over revealing or over exposed at times something simple and elegant is all what can set your partners mood.

Compliment or accessorise – Try to wear some cool and trending accessories that is complimenting your dress. Like you could wear rings with tops, long chained neck pieces with your dress, a watch to compliment every outfit.

Footwear – Choose the footwear smartly! It's ok to wear sports shoes on your date; it is somewhat between your comfort and demand of your dress. Another trend that you can carry on this day is wearing sports shoes with an aligned knee length dress that is cool and stylish.

Mask – in this pandemic time, mask has also become one of the most important part of your outfits. Choose a simple yet stylish mask of a complimenting color of your dress. Mask is the first thing that will be noticed nowadays, so with a heavy dress go with a studded stone mask and with some light or casual you can choose a simple or fancy mask.

These tips or ways can add a bonus point to your special day! Happy Valentine's Day to all the lovely couples out there.