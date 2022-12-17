How to prepare Bay Leaf Tea: Know its Benefits & Sideeffects

Bay leaves can either be used in their fresh or dehydrated form. They contain substances such as tanins, alkaloids, flavonoids, methyl chavicol, eugenol, linalool, alkaloids and anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory, diuretic, antioxidants, digestive and anti-rheumatic properties.



Bay leaves are commonly used, while cooking to offer an aromatic flavor to meals, but it also contains medicinal properties, which can help with the treatment of digestive issues, infections, stress or anxiety.

How to make Bay leaf tea?

Ingredients needed

-one dried bay leaf

-one cup of boiling water

Soak the bay leaf, in the cup of boiling water for about 10 minutes, then you need to strain and drink, you can have this tea, about 3 to 4 times day.

Benefits of Bay leaves

Management of type 2 Diabetes

Bay leaves help improve the function of insulin, which is the hormone responsible for bringing glucose into the cells. Bay leaves, it can help regulate blood sugars, which is significant for the prevention and management of diabetes

Regulating Cholesterol levels

Bay leaf extracts, such as eucalyptol and polyphenols with antioxidant action, which can help to regulate the cholesterol levels in the blood. They also help reduce LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, while increase HDL levels. Bay leaves also help in prevent cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarct or stroke, atherosclerosis.

Pain relief

Bay leaves have anti-inflammatory properties, help relieve rheumatic pain and joint inflammation as well as arthritis, sprains and contusions.

Tumour Prevention

The active substances as well as essential oils in bay leaves contain antioxidants and anticarcinogenic properties, which would help the growth of tumour cells.

Relieving Respiratory symptoms

The bay leaves have antibacterial and antiseptic properties, it also helpful for eliminating and protecting against bacteria and viruses, which can cause respiratory infection.

Boosting cognitive Ability

Bay leaves contain antioxidant properties, help improve the memory and reduce other cognitive problems such as aging, like neurodegenerative disorders.

Possible side effects

