How to prepare Bay Leaf Tea: Know its Benefits & Sideeffects
- Bay leaves have got properties, which can aid in healing the digestive issues, infections, stress or anxiety
- Bay leaf tea is easy to make, you can have it around 3 to 4 times a day
Bay leaves can either be used in their fresh or dehydrated form. They contain substances such as tanins, alkaloids, flavonoids, methyl chavicol, eugenol, linalool, alkaloids and anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory, diuretic, antioxidants, digestive and anti-rheumatic properties.
Bay leaves are commonly used, while cooking to offer an aromatic flavor to meals, but it also contains medicinal properties, which can help with the treatment of digestive issues, infections, stress or anxiety.
How to make Bay leaf tea?
Ingredients needed
-one dried bay leaf
-one cup of boiling water
Soak the bay leaf, in the cup of boiling water for about 10 minutes, then you need to strain and drink, you can have this tea, about 3 to 4 times day.
Benefits of Bay leaves
Management of type 2 Diabetes
Bay leaves help improve the function of insulin, which is the hormone responsible for bringing glucose into the cells. Bay leaves, it can help regulate blood sugars, which is significant for the prevention and management of diabetes
Regulating Cholesterol levels
Bay leaf extracts, such as eucalyptol and polyphenols with antioxidant action, which can help to regulate the cholesterol levels in the blood. They also help reduce LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, while increase HDL levels. Bay leaves also help in prevent cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarct or stroke, atherosclerosis.
Pain relief
Bay leaves have anti-inflammatory properties, help relieve rheumatic pain and joint inflammation as well as arthritis, sprains and contusions.
Tumour Prevention
The active substances as well as essential oils in bay leaves contain antioxidants and anticarcinogenic properties, which would help the growth of tumour cells.
Relieving Respiratory symptoms
The bay leaves have antibacterial and antiseptic properties, it also helpful for eliminating and protecting against bacteria and viruses, which can cause respiratory infection.
Boosting cognitive Ability
Bay leaves contain antioxidant properties, help improve the memory and reduce other cognitive problems such as aging, like neurodegenerative disorders.
