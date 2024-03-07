Hyderabad’s largest BNI chapter, BNI Capital Chaptercelebrates International Women’s day!

BNI Capital Chapter, the largest BNI chapter in Hyderabad region with 121 members, celebrated International Women’s day with bonhomie and camaraderie at Park Hyatt, today. Dr Glory S. Swarupa, Director General, National Institute MSME, Yousufguda; was the Chief Guest. BNI Capital has the largest number of women members in the region with 25 strong lady entrepreneurs, they were joined by 30 women entrepreneurs from various walks of business, in the celebrations and exchanged 206 business referrals, resulting in business collaborations amongst themselves. Sanjana Shah, Executive Director, BNI Hyderabad; Sandeep Jain, President, BNI Capital; Purushottam Adi, Vice President, BNI Capital; Chandrashekar, Secretary Treasurer, BNI Capital, among others graced the memorable occasion. Women members were felicitated on the occasion in recognition of their humongous contribution.



Speaking on the occasion Dr Glory S. Swarupa said, the way members exchanged business in the ninety minutes of the meeting is an amazing exhibition of the power of networking. The tried and tested recipe BNI has designed for generating business for referral partners is proving to be invincible and most reliable. The way time is monitored to encapsulate the entire agenda is worth emulating. Talking about ni-msme she said, it is an organisation under the Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India. ni-msme is a pioneer in the field of MSME and Entrepreneurship Development. The Institute provides a host of services focussed on Capacity Building, Research, Consultancy, Skilling, Education and Extension.

Sanjana Shah said, International Women’s Day is about demanding equal rights for the women, who form half of the population. There are several traits that are unique to women and only women are efficient in them, be it multitasking, patience, social skills, convincing power, empathy, , negotiating skills, therefore they excel in professions like sales, HR, counselling, creative roles, relationship managers, account servicing etc. By not involving women or not giving them equal opportunities, we are missing out on efficiently utilising their talent and finding solutions for various challenges.

BNI Capital chapter was recognised with regional awards for its and the members’ extraordinary performance. The Chapter won regional awards for being the Largest Chapter, No. 1 Chapter in Traffic Lights and for inviting Highest Visitors. BNI Capital chapter won the Best Head Table awards for the periods of October 2021 to March, 2022 and October 2022 to March, 2023. Outstanding regional individual performance awards were presented to Pranay Jain for being the Best President during April to September, 2022; the Best Vice President award during April to September, 2022, to Pooja Palrecha and Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni, won awards for bringing maximum number of visitors and being number one in Member Traffic Lights. The Best Director Consultant award was presented to Sreenivasulu KM; Best Trainer award to Raja Pantham and Best Assistant Area Director award to Satish Kumar. Ali Asghar was presented an award for launching BNI Queens chapter; Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni for launching BNI Arkaa and BNI Ayush chapters and Kenisha Sabnani for launching BNI Ayush chapter. The photography partners for GoNat, the largest MSME exhibition, Sandeep Jain and Rahul Sancheti for the best stall; were also felicitated on the occasion. BNI Capital saw a rise in the inductions in the last six months and Application Review coordinator, Nishith Shah, was appreciated for it.

BNI, a 39-year-old world's largest business networking and business referral organization, has over 3.2 lakh members across 79 countries and has generated $20.06 bn., worth of business among its members, last year alone. GIVERS GAIN is the core value of BNI and offers its members the opportunity to network, collaborate, share insights, and most importantly Business Referrals.