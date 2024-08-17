Hyundai Motor India Foundation rolls out Scholarship Program worth INR 3.38 Crores

Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program is aimed to help underprivileged aspirants preparing for Civil Services exams, Common Law Admission Test, and support projects of IIT students

The program aims to benefit 300 aspirants and 150 IIT student teams

Visit the link for program details and registration process: hyundai.scholarsbox.in

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), launched the ‘Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program,’ to help under-privileged aspirants preparing for Civil Services examination, Common Law Admission Test and projects of IIT students across India.

The program was inaugurated by Shri. H. D. Kumaraswamy, Honourable Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Minister of Steel, Government of India, in the presence of Mr. Puneet Anand, Vertical Head - Corporate Communication & Social, HMIL and Mr. Soon Sang Hong, Vertical Advisor – Corporate Communication and Social, Hyundai Motor India Limited. As part of this scholarship program, HMIF will invest INR 3.38 Crores, benefitting 300 aspirants and 150 IIT student teams.

Speaking on the launch of the program, Mr. Puneet Anand, Vertical Head - Corporate Communication & Social, HMIL, said, “Aligned with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' we believe in Creating Shared Value and driving positive change in the society. The Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program was ideated towards building future leaders and changemakers, by offering social, emotional and financial assistance to help aspiring talent focus on their goals. Through the Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program, we aim to level the playing field and empower the next generation of leaders in India and support social and economic growth of the nation. This program will provide financial assistance, comprehensive resources, mentorship, and support systems, allowing young talent to focus on their academic pursuits and excel in their chosen fields.”

Commenting on the significance of the program, Shri. H. D. Kumaraswamy, Honourable Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Minister of Steel, Government of India said, “The Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program is a unique initiative by Hyundai Motor India Foundation, and we appreciate the thoughtful approach of supporting students from economically weaker sections of the society, who aspire to be the change they want to see. Financial constraints often become a formidable barrier for many deserving candidates, especially in key domains like civil services, law and technology. This inclusive effort will go a long way in the betterment of the country and stands as a testament to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment towards nation building.”





The Hyundai Hope Scholarship Program will be implemented by BharatCares on behalf of HMIF. The project aims to empower students to turn their dreams into reality, shaping a brighter future for themselves and the nation. By nurturing talent and fostering excellence, the program creates a ripple effect, impacting not just the students, but humanity at large.