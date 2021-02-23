X
X
Ikebana enthusiasts host a colourful array of floral presentations

Highlights

Ikebana enthusiasts presented a Virtual event titled Kamal &Kiku commemorating the birthday of his Majesty the Emperor of Japan

Ikebana enthusiasts presented a Virtual event titled Kamal &Kiku commemorating the birthday of his Majesty the Emperor of Japan. The Chief Guest on the occasion was Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan Chennai, Guest of Honour was Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary, Education, TS.

Speaking about the event, First Master Ohryu and the Convenor of the event Rekha Reddy said, "The theme Kamal &Kiku is a celebration of the confluence of cultures of two great nations India & Japan. Lotus is our National Flower represents a metaphor of spiritual detachment and Chrysanthemum is the national flower of Japan and the Imperial Emblem, the origin of which dates back to 1180 -1239.

The practice of Ikebana leads us closer to nature. This sublime art form has a connection to India as the Buddhist monks were the first to practice it, and Buddhism originated in India spreading to Japan."

The event is to bring cultural understanding between the two countries and the evening also showcases the works of 61 Ikebana enthusiasts from Hyderabad. They have used Indian containers to do Japanese style flower arrangements. Flowers used in them are chrysanthemums, lotus and other flowers.

