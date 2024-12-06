IMDb Announces the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV, and celebrities, today announced the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024, determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Triptii Dimri, the No. 1 Indian star of 2024, appeared in three movies this year, Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, generating worldwide fan interest.

“The IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list showcases the dynamic landscape of Indian entertainment, featuring a mix of established icons and rising talents,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India. “Our annual list reflects the global audience's evolving interests, highlighting how legendary stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continue to captivate fans alongside emerging talents such as Triptii Dimri and Sharvari. This year's list also demonstrates the expanding international appeal of Indian cinema and its stars.”

Thanking her fans, Triptii Dimri said, “It is indeed a huge honour to be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list. This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with. From working on exciting projects to wrapping up 2024 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it has been a memorable year for me. I'm looking forward to what’s next as I continue to be part of this inspiring industry.”

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024

1. Triptii Dimri

2. Deepika Padukone

3. Ishaan Khatter

4. Shah Rukh Khan

5. Sobhita Dhulipala

6. Sharvari

7. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

8. Samantha

9. Alia Bhatt

10. Prabhas

*The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout 2024. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Additional information about this year’s Most Popular Indian Stars:

· Deepika Padukone (No. 2) had three major releases this year: Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again. She made her Telugu debut in Kalki 2898 AD, adding another milestone to her robust career.

· Ishaan Khatter (No. 3) expanded his fan base with his role in his second international TV series, The Perfect Couple, where he starred alongside Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Eve Hewson.

· Sobhita Dhulipala (No. 5) made her Hollywood debut this year with Monkey Man. She also dubbed for Deepika Padukone in Telugu for Kalki 2898 AD. Additionally, her engagement to Telugu star Naga Chaitanya Akkineni made headlines this year.

· Sharvari (No. 6) had a prolific year with three releases: Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa. She was the recipient of the IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award in August.

· Alia Bhatt (No. 9) continues her streak as a fan favourite, marking her third consecutive appearance on this list. She made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week in 2024 and had one theatrical release this year, Jigra, which she also produced.