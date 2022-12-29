Important Days Of January 2023

The start of the New Year is in January. Both the Julian and Gregorian calendars' first month is now. Every month has significant holidays and occasions as a result, we have created a calendar of significant days and dates with both national and global significance, organized by month, to aid in the preparation of major competitive exams. Check out the list of significant national and international days and anniversaries for January 2023.



1 January – Global Family Day

It is observed as a day of harmony and giving. Its goal is to bring people together and disseminate a message of peace by supporting the notion that Earth is one big family and making the planet a better place for everyone to live.

4 January - World Braille Day

To commemorate the birth of Louis Braille, who invented Braille, it is celebrated on January 4.

6 January - World Day of War Orphans

Every year on January 6, World Day of War Orphans is observed to raise awareness of the suffering of war orphans and to deal with the trauma they endure.

8 January - African National Congress Foundation Day

John Langalibalele Dube established the South African Native National Congress (SANNC) on January 8th, 1912 in Bloemfontein. The main motivation behind this was to grant black and mixed-race Africans the right to vote or to bring African people together and lead the fight for significant political, social, and economic change.

9 January – NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Day or Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Every year on January 9th, NRI or Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated to honor the contribution of the Indian diaspora living abroad to the growth of India. Mahatma Gandhi's arrival in Mumbai on January 9, 1915, from South Africa is also remembered on this day.

9 January - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

He was the tenth and final personal Sikh Guru and is credited with founding the Sikh military brotherhood, Khalsa. He was the ninth Guru Tegh Bahadur's son.

10 January - World Hindi Day

To remember the First World Hindi Conference, it is observed on January 10.

11 January – Death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri

He served as India's second prime minister after independence. He made the phrase "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" well-known. He actively took part in India's war for independence. On January 11, 1966, he passed away from a heart arrest.

11 January - National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

It is marked on January 11 in order to raise awareness of the ongoing problem of human trafficking.

12 January – National Youth Day

Every year on January 12, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, commonly known as his birth anniversary, is observed. He was conceived on January 12, 1863. The philosophy of Swamiji and the principles for which he lived and worked may serve as a significant source of inspiration for Indian youth, thus the government chose to observe it as National Youth Day. He had praised India in a speech he had delivered in Chicago before the Parliament of the World's Religions.

13 January - Lohri Festival

The harvest season officially begins on Lohri, the first festival of 2023. In northern India, particularly in the states of Punjab and Haryana, it is celebrated with fervour. On January 13, 2023, a bonfire will be lit as part of the Lohri festival, which will be observed by dancing around it with friends and family. The attendees at the campfire offer corn, rice, rewri, jaggery, and wheat stem.

14 January - Makar Sankranti

It will be observed on January 14 this year and signifies the end of the winter season and the start of the new harvest season.

14 January - Pongal

Pongal, one of India's most well-known holidays, is widely observed by the Tamil population all over the world. The Tamil solar calendar places the celebration of Pongal in the Tai month. It is a four-day festival honoring the Sun God. The Pongal festival will be celebrated on January 14, 2023, according to the Gregorian calendar. It lasts for four days. As a result, it will be observed from January 14 to January 17, 2023.

15 January – Indian Army Day

Indian Army Day is celebrated annually on January 15 in honor of the day in 1949 when field marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa succeeded General Sir Francis Butcher as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

21 January - Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya Foundation Day

The North Eastern Region Act, 1971 gave Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya the status of full states on January 21, 1972. As a result, on January 21, Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya commemorate their statehood.

23 January - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

On January 23, 1897, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born in Cuttack, Orissa. One of the most well-known Indian freedom warriors, he was. Azad Hind Fauj or the Indian National Army (INA) were the names of his soldiers. During World War II, he also served as the commander of an overseas Indian national force fighting the Western forces.

24 January- National Girl Child Day

Every year on January 24, National Girl Child Day is observed to draw attention to the disparities that the majority of girls in India experience, the value of education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and girl children's safety, among other things.

24 January - International Day of Education

Every year on January 24, it is marked to encourage revolutionary initiatives for inclusive, equitable, and high-quality education for all.

25 January- National Voters Day

National Voter's Day, also known as Rashtriya Matdata Diwas, is observed annually on January 25 to inspire young people to participate in politics. This day was initially observed in 2011 to commemorate the founding of the Election Commission.

25 January- National Tourism Day

India observes National Tourism Day on January 25 each year to increase public awareness of the value of tourism and the contribution it makes to the country's economy.

26 January- Republic Day

The Government of India Act of 1935 was repealed by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and the Constitution became the ultimate law of the land. On January 26, 1950, a democratic form of government was implemented. The grandest parade that was held on Rajpath in Delhi annually took place on this day.

26 January – International Customs Day

The purpose of International Customs Day (ICD), which is observed annually on January 26 by the Custom Organization, is to recognise the contribution of customs agents and officials to preserving border security. It also focuses on the difficulties and working circumstances faced by customs officers.

28 January- Birth Anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai

On January 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai was born in Punjab. He was a well-known nationalist figure who was crucial to the independence movement in India. He also acquired the moniker "Punjab Kesari," which means "the Lion of the Punjab." He oversaw the establishment of the Punjab National Bank. On November 17, 1928, he passed away from severe wounds. Lala Lajpat Rai is honoured with the name of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar, Haryana.

30 January – Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas

Every year on January 30th, Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed in honour of Mahatma Gandhi and the lives lost by three Indian revolutionaries. As on January 30, 1948, the "Father of the Nation" was murdered. And on March 23, the British hanged three national heroes—Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar—to death.

30 January – World Leprosy Day

On the final Sunday in January, World Leprosy Day is marked to draw attention to the goal of having no children with leprosy-related disorders. As is common knowledge, disabilities develop over time as a result of a chronic illness that has gone misdiagnosed. Thus, these are the significant national and international holidays of January 2023, which may also aid in exam preparation and knowledge expansion.