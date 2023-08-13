Independence Day 2023: Dos and don’ts to follow while hoisting India’s national flag

Hoisting the national flag of India is a symbol of patriotism and respect for the country. It's important to follow certain guidelines and etiquette to ensure that the flag is treated with the proper reverence. Section 2 of the new code accepts the right of all private citizens to fly the tricolour on their premises. But here are some dos and don'ts to follow while hoisting India's tricolour national flag on Independence Day or any other important occasion:

Dos:

1. Respectful Attire: While hoisting the national flag, dress in clean and appropriate clothing as a mark of respect.

2. Correct Positioning: Ensure that the national flag is hoisted in the correct manner, with the saffron band at the top and the green at the bottom.

3. Hoisting Time: Hoist the flag at sunrise and lower it at sunset, unless illuminated at night.

4. Hoisting Height: The flag should be hoisted on a pole or mast that is at a reasonable height, ensuring it can be seen by people from a distance.

5. Flag Material: Use a flag made of suitable and durable material that doesn't get easily damaged.

6. Cleanliness: Ensure that the flag is clean and not damaged or faded. Do not hoist a torn or damaged flag.

7. Respectful Handling: Handle the flag with utmost respect. Do not let it touch the ground or floor.

8. Salute: While hoisting the flag, stand at attention and salute. Civilians can place their right hand over their heart.

9. National Anthem: It's customary to sing the national anthem while hoisting the flag. Show respect by standing in attention during the anthem.

10. Flag Code: Familiarize yourself with the Flag Code of India to understand the proper protocols for handling and hoisting the flag.

Don'ts:

1. Inappropriate Display: Do not hoist the flag at a disrespectful or inappropriate location.

2. Half-Mast: The flag is only lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect during mourning periods. Do not hoist it at half-mast without proper authorization.

3. Other Flags: The national flag should not be hoisted alongside other flags or banners.

4. Decoration: Do not use the flag for decoration purposes or as a tablecloth, drapery, or in any disrespectful manner.

5. Imitation Flags: Do not use or display imitations of the national flag for any purpose. Only use the official flag design.

6. Damaged Flags: Never hoist a damaged, faded, or soiled flag.

7. Disposal: When the flag is no longer in a fit condition to be displayed, it should be disposed of in a respectful manner. Burning is the recommended method.

8. Commercial Use: Avoid using the flag for commercial, advertising, or branding purposes.

9. Contradictory Symbols: Do not display the national flag with any emblem, insignia, lettering, or decoration that contradicts the Flag Code.

10. Disrespectful Behaviour: Do not show any disrespect or disregard while hoisting or handling the national flag.

Remember, hoisting the national flag is an act of reverence and a symbol of unity and pride. By following these dos and don'ts, you can ensure that you uphold the dignity of the flag and demonstrate your respect for the nation.