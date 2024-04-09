India Celebrates A Starry Ramadan On Social Media; With Food, Gifts, Being Key Conversation Drivers

Ramadan, the sacred month of reflection, fasting, and community resonates deeply within the hearts of millions worldwide. In India, it is a period marked by fasting, prayer, and a sense of community bonding, where people come together to share moments of joy with loved ones. Today, Indians are taking the spirit of this celebration online, turning to social media to connect with others and have conversations about their favorite aspects of Ramadan - from the delicious food at their favorite local Ramadan destinations to spending time with family during the holy month.

Using the social listening capabilities of Sprinklr Insights, we've delved into the social media landscape to capture the essence of Ramadan celebrations. Across India’s multiple cities and popular social media platforms, our analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the trends and sentiments surrounding Ramadan all over the country.

Sprinklr Insights allows businesses and organizations to monitor, track, and analyze social media conversations and mentions related to their brands, products, or topics of interest.

MOST POPULAR REGIONS

With 48.5 million social media mentions of Ramadan across Asia during the month, India had the significant contribution of 595K mentions, underscoring the widespread enthusiasm for the festivities in the country. The capital city, Delhi, emerged as the epicenter of Ramadan celebrations in India with 47.4k conversations, followed by Mumbai (37.4k) and Hyderabad (22.09k), showcasing the cultural diversity of Ramadan celebrations in India.

MOST POPULAR CONVERSATIONS

Amidst the myriad of festive conversations weaving a dynamic tapestry of celebrations on social media, discussions in Arabic and English dominated Ramadan celebrations with 27.37M+ and 10.49M+ mentions respectively. Notably, #Ramadan secured the second spot among the top 5 related hashtags, emphasizing the lively engagement of online Ramadan discourse.

Unsurprisingly, food remained a dominant conversation, as social media users talked about the myriad of iftar feasting options they enjoyed and were looking forward to - be it homemade specialties’ or favorite destinations to eat. Each city’s favorite iftar destinations were also prominent topics of discussion, as people shared their recommendations and raved about memorable meals - from Mumbai’s Mohammed Ali Road to Delhi’s Jama Masjid, and Hyderabad’s Charminar. Bonding over the shared love for food, and the culture that it brings alive in these spaces over the month, has the online communities abuzz with a sense of camaraderie and cultural confluence.