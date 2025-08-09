Indian Drinks Giving Matcha a Run for Its Money in the Wellness Game

While matcha lattes, bubble teas, cold brews and iced coffees dominate social media feeds for their picture-perfect appeal, the wellness spotlight is slowly shifting towards India’s traditional beverages. These desi drinks are more than just refreshing—they come loaded with natural health benefits that can rival, and in some cases surpass, the much-hyped matcha latte. Rich in antioxidants, gut-friendly probiotics, metabolism-boosting elements and cooling properties, these drinks have been a part of Indian culture for centuries. Now, they are stepping up as global contenders in the wellness scene, offering both taste and therapeutic value.

Nimbu Pani

Long before lemonade became a trend, nimbu pani was a go-to summer drink in Indian households. Made with fresh lime juice, water, a pinch of salt and sugar, and sometimes a dash of chaat masala, it keeps the body hydrated while combating heatstroke. Adding mint leaves or soda can make it even more refreshing, making it the ultimate thirst-quencher for hot days.

Aam Panna

This raw mango-based beverage combines sweet, tangy and spicy flavours into a cooling summer tonic. Prepared by boiling raw mangoes, blending the pulp with sugar, rock salt, cumin and mint, aam panna is loaded with antioxidants and aids digestion. Served chilled over ice, it offers relief from scorching heat while supporting gut health.

Masala Chaas

Known across the country as buttermilk, masala chaas is a probiotic-rich drink that aids digestion and keeps the body cool. Made by whisking yoghurt with water and seasoning it with ginger, roasted cumin, coriander and salt, it is both light and satisfying. Its probiotic content makes it a healthier and more traditional alternative to trendy fermented drinks like kombucha.

Rose Milk

A treat for both the eyes and taste buds, rose milk combines chilled milk with fragrant rose syrup, resulting in a soothing, pastel-pink beverage. Known for its floral aroma and mild sweetness, it is especially popular among children. For added health benefits, chia seeds can be mixed in, turning it into a fibre-rich, cooling drink.

Filter Coffee

In South India, filter coffee is more than just a caffeine fix—it’s a cultural ritual. Brewed in a traditional steel filter and served in a dabara set, this strong, aromatic coffee is blended with hot milk and sugar to create a rich, foamy delight. Its bold flavour and comforting warmth make it a soulful alternative to overpriced café brews.

Jaljeera

Refreshing, tangy and packed with digestive spices, jaljeera is a drink made from tamarind water, mint, roasted cumin and black salt. Often topped with crunchy boondi, it stimulates the senses and aids digestion. Its zesty taste and health benefits make it a smarter, more flavourful option than standard lemonade.

From age-old summer coolers to aromatic brews, these Indian drinks prove that wellness and flavour can go hand in hand—no matcha required.