Indus Valley launches new Ready-to-Use Herbal Hair Care Pastes Enriched with 24+ Herbs, curated from time-trusted Grand Mother’s recipe for hair care

Indus Valley, a pioneer in organic and natural beauty products, is thrilled to unveil its luxurious range of Ready-to-Use Pastes, meticulously crafted to offer effortless and effective solutions for hair care. Expertly formulated to address common hair concerns, these products harness age-old effective recipes passed down through generations by grandmothers and are infused with over 24 essential whole herbs. This new collection directly brings the wisdom of traditional herbal remedies and modern scientific know-how to today’s consumers. These products are available now on buyindusvalley.in and all leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, and more.

The Hair-care range introduces three innovative products keeping in mind everyday hair issues. It is developed to provide organic solutions to hair problems to protect, nourish and assist hair growth: Herbal Henna + Ready-to-Use Paste, Hibiscus, Rosemary & Methi Mask for Hair Growth, and Bhringraj & Brahmi Hair Vitalizing Total Repair Mask.

The Herbal Henna+ Ready to use Paste, enriched with Shikakai, Bhringraj, Brahmi, Amla, and over 24 whole herbs, is a complete hair care pack; ideal for shiny hair texture and nourishment, it delivers vibrant & rich color, the thick dark brown paste is made from Ecocert-compliant Rajasthani Henna. Complementing this, the Hibiscus, Rosemary & Methi Ready to use Mask is specially formulated to stimulate new hair growth, strengthen roots, prevent hair loss, and address premature greying. Additionally, the Bhringraj & Brahmi Hair Vitalizing Total Repair Ready to use Mask offers comprehensive repair and protection against every-day damage from pollution, extreme weather, blow-drying, and chemical-based hair dyes, ensuring hair remains healthy and resilient.

The recipe developed from time-trusted effective ingredients & formulated with whole herbs, these pastes ensure that only the most complete and potent nutrients reach the Hair, offering wholesome benefits. The ingredients are Ecocert compliant, sourced from farms that have been pesticide-free for over three years, ensuring the purity and effectiveness of each herb. The formulations are easily absorbed by the Hair, providing impactful results quickly and effectively. These ready-to-apply pastes are also incredibly convenient, requiring only 30 minutes for application and delivering visible results within 7-8 uses, saving consumers the hassle of sourcing ingredients and preparing DIY solutions.

Shyam Arya, Founder of Indus Valley, commented,"We are proud to launch our first ready-to-apply Hair care pastes, blending authentic herbal wisdom with modern convenience. These products cater to both busy professionals and those who value the richness of traditional remedies."

The research and development of these products were personally spearheaded by Dr Harinder Arya, Co-Founder & Chief Scientist at Indus Valley Organic, a renowned peptide scientist with over 30 years of experience in the field.

With this new launch, Indus Valley Organic reinforces its position as a leader in the natural, clean beauty segment. The company has sold over 1.5 million units in India & also 500,000 Units globally in the last financial year. The brand is present in 25+ countries, with a legacy of almost 5 decades.

Product Links - https://www.buyindusvalley.in/collections/ready-to-apply-paste

Amazon (Herbal Henna+): http://bit.ly/4dI4HYU

Amazon (Hair Growth Mask): https://amzn.to/4e9KfAb

Flipkart (Hair Vitalizing Total Repair Mask): https://bit.ly/4g6gzWi







































