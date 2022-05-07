The mysteries of outer space and astronomy have fascinated the world for as long as we have recorded history. It is almost impossible to look up at the night sky on a clear evening and not be caught up in the sense of wonder and amazement at how big the universe truly is compared to us.



International Astronomy Day is a way for astronomy enthusiasts and professionals to share their knowledge and love of outer space with the general public. It is also a way for everyone interested in space to explore their passion and increase their knowledge.

For those especially enthusiastic about space, it is important to know that this day is celebrated twice a year! There is one in the spring and another in the fall to celebrate the changing constellations and various things to observe at different times of the year in space.