International Bow Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

International Bow Day celebrates the splendour of the bow and its incredible ability to transform everything it uses. Bows can take many forms, from hair ties that tie up and adorn the hair, to bow ties that decorate men's neck. There is one thing you can be sure of, whether it is made of silk or cotton, simple or embellished with rhinestones and glitter. Adding a bow to anything will make it look better, no matter what it is. On International Bow Day, everyone is encouraged to wear a bow and celebrate their beauty with the rest of the world. From the date to the history, here's everything you need to know about this special occasion.

When is International Bow Day 2023

International Bow Day is celebrated every year on August 19.

History of International Bow Day

International Bow Day was founded by Claire's, an American accessories company, in 2017 to raise awareness of the flexibility and enduring appeal of the bow. From then on, August 19 has been designated International Bow Day. The bow accessories available at Claire's are very diverse. Almost every category has products with a bow motif. Keeping the shine on this accessory is critical because it's been an essential fashion component for decades.

Significance of International Bow Day

International Bow Day honours the many symbolic meanings associated with bows, including those related to fashion, gift-giving, archery, cooperation, crafts, cultural customs, and creative expression. Men often wore bow ties, but when the fashion changed, the ladies also started sporting this item. Bows are used to adorn a variety of products to give them a beautiful appearance, as well as being used as a component of an outfit. There's no arguing that bows are out of style, even if ties have surpassed them in popularity. They have maintained their influence on fashion from the very beginning. Recently, many men have started wearing tuxedos with open bow ties, creating a distinctive and endearing look.