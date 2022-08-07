  • Menu
International Cat Day

International Cat Day
International Cat Day is a full 24 hours of recognition and veneration for one of humanity’s oldest and most beloved pets–the cat!

If they would lower themselves to have a conversation with a mere human, any cat would probably say that every day should be a day for celebrating cats all over the world.

But this is one particular day that the humans have set aside each year for that purpose.

