International Children’s Book Day 2024: Date, theme, history and significance

Every year, International Children's Book Day (ICBD) commemorates the Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, aiming to instill a love of reading among children through books. The International Bureau of Children's Books (IBBY) annually designates a new department as the international sponsor of ICBD. IBBY selects a theme and invites a well-known writer from the host nation to craft a letter addressed to young readers worldwide. Accompanying this message is an illustration by a renowned illustrator featured on a poster. IBBY employs various strategies to promote books and reading through the resources it produces. Scroll down to learn more about the date, history, and significance of ICBD.

Date and Theme

International Children's Book Day (ICBD) is celebrated annually on April 2nd. In 2024, it falls on a Tuesday. The International Bureau of Children's Books (IBBY) selects a theme each year, and for 2024, the theme is "Cross the Seas on the Wing of your Imagination," sponsored by IBBY Japan (JBBY).

Renowned Japanese author Eiko Kadono, recipient of the 2018 Hans Christian Andersen Award, has crafted a letter addressed to children worldwide. The accompanying poster features an illustration by Nana Furiya, a Japanese artist residing in Slovakia, emphasizing the theme of imagination. JBBY underscores the importance of nurturing imagination to foster mutual understanding and tolerance.

History of International Children's Book Day

International Children's Book Day traces its origins to the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), founded in Zurich, Switzerland, in 1953. The initiative stemmed from the vision of Jella Lepman, a German writer and journalist, who established the International Youth Library in Munich in 1949. Lepman championed the transformative power of children's literature in promoting empathy, cultural exchange, and understanding, particularly in the aftermath of World War II.

The inaugural International Children's Book Day took place on April 2, 1967, coinciding with the birthday of Hans Christian Andersen, the celebrated Danish author renowned for his timeless fairy tales. Andersen's profound influence on children's literature worldwide made his birthday a fitting occasion to commemorate children's books.

Significance of International Children's Book Day

ICBD holds significant importance as it encourages children globally to cultivate a love for reading and literacy. Organized by IBBY, this annual event celebrates children's literature and honors the enduring legacy of authors like Hans Christian Andersen. Through books, children are exposed to diverse perspectives, sparking their imagination and nurturing a lifelong passion for reading. The power of storytelling inherent in children's literature not only enriches their lives but also contributes to building a brighter future founded on the values of empathy, understanding, and cultural appreciation.